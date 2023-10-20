Top swimmers look to make a splash at Pan American Games on Saturday

ZAYLIE Elizabeth-Thompson is expected to lead a contingent of female swimmers representing The Bahamas at the 19th Pan American Games - the largest multi-sport event in the Americas - in Santiago, Chile.

A nine-member team, coached by Sara Knowles, will compete in the swimming segment of the event which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Team Bahamas, made up of 20 athletes, is expected to compete in six sporting disciplines - sailing, tennis, swimming, athletics, golf and wrestling.

The swimming team features Lamar Taylor (50m and 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and relays), Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson (100m and 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200 IM/Relays), Emmanuel Gadson (100m butterfly, 200 IM, 200m breaststroke and relays), Jack Barr (100m and 1500m freestyle, and relays), Victoria Russell (50m freestyle and relays), Luke Thompson (200m, 400m freestyle and relays), Mark-Anthony Thompspn (100m breaststroke and relays), Katelyn Cabral (relays), and Ariel Weech (relays).

The Pan American Games opened today in Chile’s capital with more than 100 spots available for next year’s Paris Olympics and the usual contest to see who will finish second behind the United States in the medals chart.

More than 6,800 athletes from 41 countries and territories will compete in Santiago over 17 days. Competitors in 20 sports, including gymnastics, boxing and swimming, will be looking to directly qualify for the Olympics. Other sports will offer spots based on quotas, ranking points or minimum qualification standards.

The Games are held every four years and precede the Olympics by a year. Santiago, where the streets have been rocked by protests in recent years, will debut as host. About 17,000 volunteers and 3,000 security officers will work at the event.