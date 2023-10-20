Young candidates ready for election

By Fay Simmons

The Local Government Junior Council programme held nominations around the country last week, with elections set for this Thursday, October 19.

The programme was relaunched by the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Local government to generate interest in local government and 38 schools participated in the nomination process.

The programme was originally launched by government in 2009 in six Family Island schools and students in grades ten and 11 were allowed to plan and execute projects in their schools and communities.

While working on the projects, the students partnered with Local Government Councils and school organisations.

In 2019, the programme became dormant but has now been relaunched and will include grades seven to 12 in both public and private schools.

Last week, students were given an opportunity to nominate from among themselves who will represent and lead future Local Government Junior Councils within their school. Once nominated, the students will also participate in election day activities including working the polls.

Participation in the programme will give students first-hand experience into the general election process and mentor leadership in young Bahamians through their development and participation in the social, political, and recreational aspects of their schools.

Once elected, each council will be given $4,000 to assist with their projects and will also be responsible for selecting three Boards: Grounds; Facilities; and Academic, Athletic and Activities (AAA).

They will be expected to complete two projects – one school and one community.

The swearing-in ceremony is tentatively scheduled for October 30.