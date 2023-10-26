$131,000 worth of suspected marijuana seized

Authorities from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Bahamas Customs Department, and the Bahamas Department of Immigration confiscated suspected marijuana worth an estimated $131,000 on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, at around 11.00am, a joint operation was carried out by the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force, in collaboration with officers from both the Bahamas Customs and the Department of Immigration, where they conducted checks at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

During their inspection of several incoming packages at an intake area for a local courier company, they discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bags containing suspected marijuana concealed within three boxes of furniture.

There have been no arrests made in connection with this incident.

Police in collaboration with all stakeholders will continue to interdict contraband (dangerous drugs and firearms) and deter traffickers from importing contraband into the Bahamas.