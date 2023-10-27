16-year-old accused of murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old was sent behind bars on Friday after being accused of killing a former convicted murderer who was out on bail awaiting retrial earlier this month.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged the teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The accused with an accomplice allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Tiano D’Haiti as he was walking across Market Street on October 16. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a dark coloured Japanese vehicle.

At the time of his death, D’Haiti was awaiting retrial for his alleged involvement in the death of Robert Andre Cartwright during a home invasion in Blair Estates on October 24, 2014.

D’Haiti’s earlier 49-year murder conviction sentence was overturned in December 2020.

The defendant and his accomplice are also alleged to have shot and injured Ishmael Lowe and Tarino Fisher on Quakoo Street on October 7. The victims in this incident received injuries to the face and arm respectively.

The accused was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The defendant will be sent to Simpson Penn Centre for boys until the higher court grants him bail.

The VBI in this matter is set for service on February 20, 2024.