Chevening information session online

As of Friday, October 27, 2023

The British High Commission and the Bahamas Chevening Alumni Association are hosting an online informational session for students interested in applying for the 2024/2025 school year.

The event will feature a panel of Bahamas Chevening Alumni and provide information on how students can apply for a fully funded one-year master’s degree programme at a leading UK universary.

The event is on Wednesday at 6pm. Register at https://bit.ly/applyforcheveningbahamas to take part.

