Chevening information session online

The British High Commission and the Bahamas Chevening Alumni Association are hosting an online informational session for students interested in applying for the 2024/2025 school year.
The event will feature a panel of Bahamas Chevening Alumni and provide information on how students can apply for a fully funded one-year master’s degree programme at a leading UK universary.
The event is on Wednesday at 6pm. Register at https://bit.ly/applyforcheveningbahamas to take part.
