Funeral director speaks of ‘chaotic state of death-care’

A FUNERAL director is lamenting the “chaotic state of death care in The Bahamas”.

Ambrose Gibson, the owner of St Ambrose Funeral Home, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, accusing successive administrations of disregarding his profession.

He said there are no designated vehicles to transport dead people to the morgue or airport in Family Islands and that dead people –– “clad in a cheap body bag” –– are placed on trucks regardless of weather conditions.

He noted that former Cabinet minister Obie Wilchcombe, who died last month, was flown to New Providence for his autopsy even though Grand Bahama has a lab and a “competent pathologist”.

He said the lab on Grand Bahama “is atrocious”.

“The dead are housed in refrigerated containers that have no shelves,” he said. “As a result, the dead are placed on the ground or on top of other deceased persons on the few tables that are available. The same practice is in New Providence, to a certain extent.”

He noted there are no morgues in South Andros or the Berry Islands.

“If the morticians cannot get to those islands immediately to transport the deceased to New Providence, they are not placed in body bags covered with ice until they are transported,” he said.

“The morgues in North Eleuthera and Governor’s Harbour are always inoperative. If a person dies in the north or central Eleuthera, they must be trucked to Spanish Wells in the north or South Eleuthera.”

He said the morgue in North Andros works intermittingly and that while Exuma and Abaco have quality morgues, “there are no air-conditioning or ventilation in the foyer,” requiring pathologists or morticians to be innovative.

The Ministry of Health declined yesterday to respond to the specific claims that Mr Ambrose made.

“Managing the sensitive processes of caring for the departed is a collaborative effort that requires coordination among various government agencies and the private sector,” the ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health & Wellness can assure the public that established pathology protocols are adhered to in health facilities on New Providence, Grand Bahama and throughout the Family Islands. These protocols prioritize the respectful and meticulous care for both the living and the departed across our archipelago.”

The ministry said a morticians bill is being drafted to regulate the funeral services industry.