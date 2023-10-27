GIBSON AND LYNES TAKE ON MITCHELL: Both apply for PLP chair ahead of convention

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

FORMER Cabinet minister Shane Gibson and attorney Robyn Lynes have applied to be chair of the Progressive Liberal Party, setting up a race with the incumbent office holder, Fred Mitchell, at the party’s convention on November 9 and 10.

Nominations for offices in the PLP closed yesterday, with no one applying to challenge PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis and deputy leader Chester Cooper up to press time, according to multiple sources.

A move for Mr Gibson to challenge Mr Mitchell grew after he was denied the party’s nomination for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.

Tension between the two men became public in the lead-up to last Friday’s bitter National General Council meeting, when Kingsley Smith was ratified as the candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Although Mr Davis’ position is not up for grabs, the outcome of the race for chair could reflect his grip on the party. Insiders said he continues to support Mr Mitchell, who defeated Obie Wilchcombe to be chairman in 2017.

Ms Lynes, 40, is a former senator and was the PLP’s national vice chair from 2009 to 2019.

The chair is responsible for the organs and apparatus of the party and is its chief executive officer, according to the PLP’s constitution. The chair presides over convention and NGC meetings.

The chair is, along with the party leader, the spokesperson for the party.

On Wednesday, Senator Quinton Lightbourne, a convention co-chair, said the PLP would discuss marital rape, legalising marijuana for recreational use and transitioning to a republic during closed sessions. Evening sessions will be open to the public.

Those seeking one of the top three positions in the PLP had to pay non-refundable fees: $2,500 for the leader, $2,000 for the deputy leader, and $1,500 for the chair.