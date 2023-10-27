Honoured at breakfast

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Youth Month festivities continue with appreciation breakfast for Grand Bahama youth leaders.

October is Youth Month and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s youth division paid homage to 60 long-serving youth leaders for the impact they have had on the youth in the community of Grand Bahama over the years.

Youth programmes coordinator Carla Brown-Roker noted that one has to have a special gift when it comes to the development of our youth and thanked the honourees for their decades of dedication.

The 2023 honorees were Pedyson Baillou, Annie Beckles, Angela Burrows, Dorlan Cartwright, Vanessa Cash, Ann Charlton, Keith Cooper, Marcus Cooper, Clayton Curtis, Edmund Dames, Ron Dames, Reggie Dean, Fredlin Delancy, Anita Doherty, Patrick Ferguson, Elaine Gomez, Jaron Harvey, Loleta Henfield, Marvin Henfield, Lisa Higgs, Daryl Jones, Dorothy Major, Beverly Mather, Leslie McDonald, Yvonne McDonald, Gary McIntosh, Kenneth Miller, Derricka Missick, Martin Munroe, Lenwood Neely, Frank Outten, Alisa Robinson, Gea Robinson, Darrin Rolle, Brennamea Rolle-Cooper, Robert Rose, Bruce Russell, Fenrick Russell, Rev. Lindy Russell, Dione Saunders, Sharon Sawyer, Narada Scott, Dudley Seide, Mavis Shepherd, Nevar Smith, Vernique Smith, Shelly Stewart-Rolle, Derek Stubbs, Madelyn Stubbs, Andrea Taylor, Sandra Taylor, Cecil Thompson, J. Maria Thompson, Kevin Tomlinson, Peter Watson, Richard Williams, Laquez Williams and Charlene Melbourne-Wright.

The honorees have worked with youth in music, Girls and Boys Brigades, marching bands, girls and boys’ clubs and a number of sporting disciplines. Their names have been submitted for the Youth Leaders Hall of Fame from Grand Bahama to be displayed on the wall of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture in New Providence.