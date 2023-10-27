Immigration officers charged with bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO Immigration officers were granted bail on Friday after they were allegedly caught in a bribery scheme to extend foreign nationals passports and visas in The Bahamas.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Chief Immigration Officer Wyberg Brown, 50, Immigration Officer Thorn Curry, 30, and civilian Avery Francis, 30, with bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.

A fourth defendant, Jennifer McKennis, 49, was arraigned on the same charges before Magistrate Raquel Whyms on October 17.

Wendawn Miller-Frazer, David Cash, Domek Rolle and Troy Kelman represented the accused.

The defendants are accused of bribing immigration officers to get extensions on the Jamaican passports of Shaquera Anderson, Sasha Burke and Sasheen Thomas on October 11.

After the three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, they were informed that their bail would be set at $4,000 with one or two sureties each.

The three are to return to court for mention and potential trial date fixture on November 21.