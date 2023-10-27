Leaked document says by-election date is November 22

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election date is set for November 22, according to a leaked document, the authenticity of which was confirmed by Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell.

It is believed the letter was expected to be released on Monday as it is dated October 30.

It was signed by returning officer Leonard Dames, Jr, who has nomination day slated for November 6.

The Free National Movement’s Bishop Ricardo Grant, the PLP’s Kingsley Smith and the Coalition of Independents’ Lincoln Bain are expected to vie for the seat to replace Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly last month. Independent candidate Terneille Burrows has also said she will run.

“Nomination papers may be delivered by the intending candidate or by one of the subscribers thereto to the returning officer at Mount Zion Baptist Church Hall, Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning and noon on Monday the 6th November 2023 being nomination day for the said constituency,” the document said.

The polls are expected to open between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

On Friday, Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Arthur Taylor issued a press statement to advise a writ of election for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency by Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt.

As a result, the register was closed on Friday in accordance with section 25(2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Earlier this month, acting Parliamentary Commissioner Arthur Taylor said there are 5,682 people registered to vote in that constituency.

Mr Taylor had said some 30-40 people would work the by-election, with each polling station having at least five to seven people. Currently, there are 14 polling stations, but he noted that this may expand for the convenience of people in Cat Cay and Ocean Cay.

The death of Mr Wilchcombe triggered the first by-election in The Bahamas since 2012.