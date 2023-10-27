Man pleads not guilty to shop-breaking and vagrancy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was sent to prison after he allegedly attempted to break into a business on West Bay Street last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Jason Wilson, 33, with shop-breaking and vagrancy.

Wilson was accused of vagrancy in the Arawak Cay area on May 25.

Wilson is further alleged to have broken into Candies Enterprises near Arawak Cay on West Bay Street between October 21 and 23.

After pleading not guilty to the offence and prosecution objecting to his bail, Wilson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused is expected to return to court for trial on January 25, 2024.