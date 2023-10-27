National Sports Awards: Who will claim Tourism Impact honours?

THE National Sports Awards are on the horizon and with 26 awards to be presented, more nominees have been revealed.

The sporting ceremony will get underway on the front lawn of the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium at 6:30pm on Saturday, November 4. The first three categories were dropped earlier this week and an additional group of nominees have joined the others.

Next up for consideration are the candidates for the Tourism Impact Award. The achievement will be granted to any individual or body who has impacted tourism through sports in The Bahamas. The category observes sporting performances and events.

The nominees for this year’s award are Atlantis Crown, Bahamas Flag Football League (BFFL), Baha Mar Hoops, Battle 4 Atlantis and Don’t Blink Home Run Derby.

Six national teams will vie for the National Team of the Year Award. The Bahamas’ national teams have taken charge in their sporting disciplines throughout the sporting year and will make this category’s decision a tough one to make.

Nominees will feature the CARIFTA swim team, CARIFTA track and field team, men’s national basketball team, men’s national soccer team, Bahamas Special Olympics team, and the Goodwill Swimming Championships team.

Each team has a stake to claim in this category.

The Prime Minister Award for National Pride will be presented to athletes that put the country first and display elements of national pride in their athletic performances.

The candidates are hurdler Devynne Charlton, tennis players Justin Roberts and Marvin Rolle, Miami Marlins centre fielder Jasrado “Jazz” Chishom Jr, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chavano “Buddy” Hield, former WNBA MVP Jonquel “JJ” Jones, equestrian Anna Camille Vlasov and bodybuilder Terrion Kemp.

The community sports award is also up for nomination between five nominees. The honour will be presented to a programme that uses sports to make an impact in the community by helping athletes and bringing the community closer. The nominees are the Jazz Chisholm Foundation, Island Luck Cares Foundation, Peace on Da Streets Organisation, One Eleuthera Foundation and the Buddy Hield Foundation.

The other categories to be awarded are junior and senior high school student athlete (male and female), Family Island student athlete, collegiate athlete of the year, national secondary athletic school of the year (junior and senior), Family Island Sports Council of the Year, Youth National Team of the Year, National Coach of the Year, Federation of the Year, Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) award, Leevan Sands Courage Award, Athlete of the Year with disability (male and female), National Sportsmanship, and Minister of Sports- for excellence.

Federations provided the nominees for the various awards.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will continue to release nominees leading up to the event.