NPWBA elects new officers

NEWLY-elected president Anastacia Sands-Moultrie, along with a new team of executives, will lead the way for the New Providence Women’s Basketball Association for the next four years.

During the election of the officers recently, Moultrie went in unopposed and for her newest position as president. The elected officers will have their work cut out for them as the NPWBA season has yet to make an appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their play.

Although it will be an uphill battle to head in the right direction, Moultrie is excited and confident in the executive team.

“It is always an exciting feeling to be elected to a post but is no easy task looking at the former president and association within itself, particularly because of the way that basketball is for females. I know that I have my work cut out for me, but regardless I have a team of executives who are willing to work,” she said.

The former women’s national basketball team player will not only rely on her experience within the sporting discipline but also the support of her team to get the league back up and running.

The 2023-27 NPWBA executive members are Jeanie Minus (first vice president), Donillo Culmer (second vice president), Shadell Williams (third vice president), Shakira Farrington (fourth vice president), Britenique Harrison (treasurer), Ashlee Bethel (assistant treasurer), Shermaine Ferguson (secretary) and Judy Hamilton (assistant secretary).

With regards to when the NPWBA league will resume, there is no definitive date set as yet but the team plans to discuss its start in their first meeting. “Our plans to get back up and running will be tabled in our first meeting and so far we are just looking to get our feet in the door but first we have to gather and find out the amount of teams we are gonna have,” the newly-elected president said.

One of the many goals of the team over the next few years is to implement programmes at the youth and junior level which will continue to the collegiate level. After witnessing the strength of the women’s teams that played at the sixth Bahamas Games, there will be a renewed focus on finding players and remaining in contact with them to upgrade women’s basketball.

“One of our first goals is to get some sponsors to keep us up and running. We need to get our programme running to help with our women’s league.

“We need to make sure we find the players first, keep in contact with them, and then we will know how to build our league whether they are here in The Bahamas or abroad,” she said.

Once the executive team agrees on a definitive start date for the NPWBA season, games will return to their home at the DW Davis Gymnasium.

With a multifaceted group of officers representing different eras of basketball, the overall plan is to rejuvenate women’s basketball across The Bahamas.