Sports Notes

VOLLEYBALL

NPVA ACTION

THE New Providence Volleyball Association will continue its regular season action tonight with another double header at the DW Davis Gymnasium, followed by a pair of games on Sunday at the same venue.

Tonight

7:30pm - Spikers vs Set-sy Poppers (L)

9pm - Defenders vs Intruders (M)

Sunday

3:30pm - Technicians vs Intruders (M)

5pm - Panthers vs Spikers (L)

SOFTBALL

NPSA ACTION

THE New Providence Softball Association’s abbreviated season will continue on Saturday night with a double header in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Saturday

7pm - I-Bap vs Black Scorpions (L)

9pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (M)

ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

THE Elite Girls Basketball League will continue play this weekend at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. Games will run from 1-7 pm on Saturday. Entry fee is $2 for adults and $1 for children. Food and drinks will be on sale.

FLAG FOOTBALL YOUTH LEAGUE

WEEK two of the Bahamas Youth Flag Football League continues Saturday on the fields opposite the original Thomas A Robinson national stadium.

Ages 6-9

12noon - Team Inne vs Team Sheldeen

1pm - Team Sheldeen vs Team Dawkins

2pm - Team Dawkins vs Team Inne

Ages 10-13

11:30am - Team Moss vs Team Dawkins

12:30pm - Team Munroe vs Team Allen

2:30pm - Team Allen vs Team Dawkins

3pm - Team Kevin vs Team Munroe

Ages 14-17

11am Team Munroe vs Team Allen

1:30pm Team Chavar vs Team D’Angelo

3:30pm Team Munroe vs Team Chavar

Athletics

Bahamas Scholastic Athletic Association Cross Country

Venue: Goodman’s Bay

Beach

Date: Saturday,

October 28

Time: 10am

