Sports Notes

VOLLEYBALL
NPVA ACTION
THE New Providence Volleyball Association will continue its regular season action tonight with another double header at the DW Davis Gymnasium, followed by a pair of games on Sunday at the same venue.
Tonight
7:30pm - Spikers vs Set-sy Poppers (L)
9pm - Defenders vs Intruders (M)
Sunday
3:30pm - Technicians vs Intruders (M)
5pm - Panthers vs Spikers (L)
SOFTBALL
NPSA ACTION
THE New Providence Softball Association’s abbreviated season will continue on Saturday night with a double header in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.
Saturday
7pm - I-Bap vs Black Scorpions (L)
9pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (M)
ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
THE Elite Girls Basketball League will continue play this weekend at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. Games will run from 1-7 pm on Saturday. Entry fee is $2 for adults and $1 for children. Food and drinks will be on sale.
FLAG FOOTBALL YOUTH LEAGUE
WEEK two of the Bahamas Youth Flag Football League continues Saturday on the fields opposite the original Thomas A Robinson national stadium.
Ages 6-9
12noon - Team Inne vs Team Sheldeen
1pm - Team Sheldeen vs Team Dawkins
2pm - Team Dawkins vs Team Inne
Ages 10-13
11:30am - Team Moss vs Team Dawkins
12:30pm - Team Munroe vs Team Allen
2:30pm - Team Allen vs Team Dawkins
3pm - Team Kevin vs Team Munroe
Ages 14-17
11am Team Munroe vs Team Allen
1:30pm Team Chavar vs Team D’Angelo
3:30pm Team Munroe vs Team Chavar
Upcoming Events
BAARK (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness) presents the third International Potcake Golf Tournament on December 10.
Venue: Royal Blue Golf Course, Baha Mar
