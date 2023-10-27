UB Mingoes turn in the largest win ever in international play

LAUDERHILL, Florida — The University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team scored early and often against Fort Lauderdale University in The Mingoes’ largest win in international play.

Winger Stanley Grand Pierre scored two goals - his first two as a Mingoe - to lead The Mingoes to the 8-2 win over Fort Lauderdale University at Lauderhill Park yesterday.

Grand Pierre came out strong for The Mingoes off a chip shot in the fourth minute to put The Mingoes up 1-0.

Midfielder Marc Ville then scored off a cross four minutes later to give The Mingoes the 2-0 lead.

Grand Pierre scored his second goal in the 14th minute off a deep run and fighting through a rough tackle to connect to give The Mingoes the 3-0 lead. Mingoes captain Marlon Barnes had three shots on goal earlier in the match and could not make the back of the net. He redeemed himself in the 30th minute with a clean strike putting The Mingoes up 4-0.

Junior Kelly didn’t want to be left out. Off a cross from Peter Julmis deep in the attacking third, Kelly aggressively attacked the goal for his goal and Mingoes 5-0 lead.

Off a free kick from Ronaldo Green, Evelt Julmis took the ball off his knee and volleyed the ball for the spectacular goal and the 6-0 lead.



To end the half, Grand Pierre was tackled in the 18-yard box and Peter Julmis took the easy penalty kick to end the half at 7-0.

Coming out the break, The Mingoes allowed Fort Lauderdale to score in the 78th and 83rd minutes to put the score at 7-2.

Midfielder Ronaldo Green who assisted on two goals got a goal of his own in the 88th minute to secure the 8-2 win for The Mingoes.

Head coach Alex Thompson said the game plan heading into the win was simple. “The game plan was to create opportunities for Julmis and draw the team .on the right side and as far as I’ve seen in college soccer and the teams that we played, there’s no one who can mark him one on one,” he said. “Secondly we wanted to overload the midfield with Stanley Grand Pierre coming in from the left and us creating a four versus three situation in the middle.”

Thompson said the team came out determined to pick up the win and the keys were there for it to happen. “The key to winning today was execution,” he said. “We added to our squad Peter Julmis, who is arguably in the best form of his life; Nathan Wells who just had his best national team performance, our man of the match Stanley Grand Pierre, who finally is healthy; and we also got a really good game from our captain Marlon Barnes, who played a bit higher up the pitch and added more attacking power.”

The Mingoes is expected to play United International College 9 a.m. Saturday in Miami.