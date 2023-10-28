Three questioned over Abaco shooting

SATURDAY UPDATE: Police are questioning three people in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on Green Turtle Key, Abaco on Friday. A 39-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested around 6am on Friday in Green Turtle Cay. A firearm, believed to be the weapon used in the incident, was also confiscated.

FROM EARLIER:

POLICE in Abaco are investigating a shooting of a man at an establishment on Green Turtle Cay.

The incident occurred shortly before 4am on Friday. The adult male was involved in a physical argument with another male who produced a firearm and shot him.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim sustained injuries to his right arm. His condition has been reported as stable and non-life threatening.

Police said the victim is currently receiving medical attention at the local clinic.