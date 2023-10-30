Immigration Commission ‘focused on wrong things’, says FNM leader

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard derided the immigration commission established by the Davis administration, saying it is focused on the wrong things.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the commission will review how the Department of Immigration exercises its discretion.

The commission has three members: attorney Alexandria Hall, former Education Director Marcellus Taylor and former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Clifford Scavella.

Mr Davis announced that a commission would be formed this summer after Mr Pintard leaked documents showing senior immigration officials were concerned with former Immigration Minister Keith Bell’s alleged interference in their work.

Mr Bell’s role in allowing the release of Chinese nationals staying at the British Colonial Hotel in January despite their work permit irregularities was among the incidents Mr Pintard brought to the public's attention. Former Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson wrote to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Immigration to express disapproval over the episode.

Mr Pintard also released documents describing instances when Mr Bell allegedly intervened to have people released from detention or given work permits.

“The opposition would support the objectives of the announced Immigration Commission if it indeed aims to improve the administration of Immigration matters,” Mr Pintard said yesterday. “But given that this is neither a fully representative consultative body, nor does it have the remit to investigate the precise instances of alleged wrongdoing, we must conclude sadly that this is just another example of PLP political performance art masquerading as sound governance. It is only a cynical deflection strategy.”

Mr Pintard said if the Davis administration was serious about accountability, it would pursue a forensic audit of Mr Bell’s actions.

“This is a prime minister who has been all too eager to investigate the actions and activities of FNM government officials, citing the critical importance of accountability and transparency,” he said. “Yet every day, he demonstrates his naked conflict and double standard by his refusal to shine the same intense spotlight on the activities of his own ministers.

“It is particularly troubling that while our prime minister seems to be shielding his Minister and his facilitators from a proper investigation, we also see reports of rank and file Immigration officers being charged for allegations related to the sale of visitor extensions.”

“We will have much more to say about the ongoing debacle at Immigration in the coming days. The Bahamian people can look forward to the FNM putting forward more recommendations for true and meaningful reform in the administration of Immigration matters in the country.”