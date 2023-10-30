McIntosh confident in re-election bid for MICAL

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MICAL MP Basil McIntosh said he intends to seek re-election in the next general election despite Shane Gibson’s previous interest in the seat.

“There is no doubt that I will win again,” he told The Tribune.

Before he sought to be the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate in the upcoming West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election, Mr Gibson, a former Cabinet minister and MP for Golden Gates, showed interest in the MICAL seat, saying residents want him to be their representative while noting his family ties to the areas.

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell later said the party allowed no party member to canvas a constituency with a sitting PLP representative.

“He had asked me if I was interested in running in the 2026 election, and at the time, I said it was too early for that,” Mr McIntosh said in a recent interview, recalling a conversation he had with Mr Gibson.

“I really couldn’t answer it. It was too early, so that is where I left it.”

He expressed confidence that the PLP will select him to run in the constituency again.

“I am confident that I will be the candidate again,” he said.