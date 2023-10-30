TIME IS UP FOR SHANTY HOMES: ‘Demolition to begin’ as 28-day deadline on evictions reached

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Works said it will begin demolition exercises in the Kool Acres and All Saints Way shanty towns, noting the 28-day eviction notice given to residents in those communities ends today.

“This demolition exercise aims to address critical safety concerns within unregulated communities in The Bahamas,” the ministry said in a statement. “To ensure that the process was carried out humanely, the Unregulated Communities Action Task Force in particular the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Department of Social Services conducted a comprehensive outreach in the All Saints Way and Kool Acres unregulated communities.”

The ministry said the task force’s outreach to the communities ensured residents were aware of notices posted earlier this month and collected data to facilitate a seamless transition process.

“This data will be used to better understand the unique needs and challenges faced by the residents and help develop support services,” the ministry said, adding that the task force “offered support and guidance to residents.”

“We understand that the demolition exercise may cause temporary disruptions to surrounding communities. However, UCATF’s goal is to build a safer and more secure future for all residents in The Bahamas.”

The ministry urged residents to pay attention to official notices concerning demolition schedules and safety guidelines.

Although successive administrations have pledged to eradicate shanty towns, their efforts have often been stymied in court.

Earlier this year, in a long-awaited ruling, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson concluded that the Minnis administration’s eradication policies were lawful.

The Office of the Attorney General then asked Chief Justice Ian Winder to order the demolition of nearly 300 structures that were built in contravention of Justice Grant-Thompson’s previous order prohibiting the construction, erection or alteration of buildings or structures in shanty towns throughout the country pending her ruling.

Chief Justice Winder only granted permission for two structures to be demolished. However, his ruling paved the way for the minister of works to initiate a demolition process under the Buildings Regulation Act.

In addition to All Saints Way and Kool Acres, shanty towns in Marsh Harbour, Abaco and elsewhere in New Providence could become targets for the government.

When eviction notices were posted in the affected communities earlier this month, immigration officers apprehended more than 60 people, some of whom have already been deported from the country.