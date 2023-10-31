Appeal for financial aid as cost of living rise impacts the Ranfurly Home for children

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

INFLATION is making it harder for the Ranfurly Homes for Children to function.

The orphanage is appealing for financial assistance.

Ingrid Deveaux, the home’s administrator, estimated yesterday that between $200,000 to $300,000 is needed to sustain the home while it awaits funding from its usual donors.

She said inflation and the rising cost of living make it difficult for the home to survive monthly, estimating that expenses have increased by 30 per cent.

The private home receives a government stipend that covers 18 to 20 per cent of its annual costs.

“That is not nearly enough to cover our costs,” Ms Deveaux said, “so we rely heavily on private donors, NGOs, local and international, to see us through to each year.”

“You’re dealing with kids, young people. They eat, they wear, and they grow. You know, we just want to be certain that we have what we need to keep the doors open and not only keep the doors open, keep our services that we provide to our children at a certain standard.”

“That’s really what our main focus is on, you know, providing the best care possible for the children and our residence here at Ranfurly.”

Ms Deveaux said the home’s current needs go beyond improving its property or services.

“This one is a little bit more different because, like I said, the support from some of our donors and sponsors has been delayed,” she said.

“We just need to be certain that we’re able to do what it is we need to do for the children. So we’re appealing to the public to come forward and assist us.”

There are 22 children in the home’s care.