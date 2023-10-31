Clarence Russell appointed interim chief passport officer

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RETIRED superintendent Clarence Russell has been appointed the interim chief passport officer until the government finds a replacement for Kingsley Smith, who resigned to run for political office.

Mr Russell’s appointment took effect yesterday.

“There should be no interruption in the services at the passport office,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in the House of Assembly. “Mr Russell has the qualifications. He works for us in Grand Bahama, and it was simply easier for us to do that in the interim.”

Mr Smith resigned as chief passport officer last week as General Orders require public officers seeking to be elected as a Member of Parliament to do so.

Mr Smith is vying for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat.

Mr Mitchell said under Mr Russell’s leadership, he expects the passport office to announce the launch of its digital passport application process.

"Mr Russell will be running that office, and pretty soon, there’ll be a rollout for this function where you’ll be able to apply online for the passports and get an appointment so that you don’t actually have to be standing outside,” he said.

Mr Russell was chief passport officer from 2015 until 2018. He was appointed head of the Department of Immigration in 2018.