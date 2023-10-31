Get ready for ‘The Bahamas versus the World’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

CO-founder of the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise Todd Isaacs Jr noted that every year they try to make the December extravaganza an exciting one for the plyers and the spectators.

This year’s event, which is being dubbed “The Bahamas versus the World,” will take place from December 5-10 with the newly built Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium being utilised for some of its activities.

A press conference was held in the foyer of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium yesterday as Isaacs and Lucius Fox talked about their plans for the sixth edition of the tournament, which has gained international recognition.

Calling it a “surreal moment” to be in the stadium, although they haven’t stepped foot on the field as yet, Isaacs Jr said it speaks volumes for the progress of baseball in the country.

“For us to be here today to present a new edition of the derby means the world to us,” Isaacs Jr said. “All it means is that for us as professional baseball players, we can pick the torch up and continue to carry it and to make it a little easier for the younger players coming behind us.”

Isaacs Jr said he and Fox are excited about this year’s tournament, which comes off a smashing success of last year’s event.

He said their team has been working tirelessly in exposing the world to the Bahamas with so many players who are eager to come to participate or to view the tournament.

“The concept of the Home Run Derby on the beach started out as a dream,” Isaacs Jr said. “We mapped it out on paper, transformed it through conversation and through your attendance today, it’s the