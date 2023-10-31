Govt set on East Hill St for new Parliament

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said Cabinet has approved the creation of a new House of Assembly building, which will be located at the site of the old post office headquarters on East Hill Street.
He said architects have been briefed and officials are working on a design for the building.
“It will be much better than the quarters for which we are for the staff and for members of Parliament and Senators,” he said, adding that it will be better for the public as well.
“That’s what this is all about,” he said.
“Can we deliver the services which the public demands from a building which was delivered in 1815 and has not had one addition to it since? It was designed for three staff, says the clerk. In 1815, this building represented the wealth that then existed in The Bahamas.”
Legislators have long clamoured for a new parliament building, and the move to build one will likely get bipartisan support.
In 2014, when a parliamentary select committee recommended an increase in salaries for MPs and the construction of a House of Assembly complex, the public reacted bitterly. The plans were then shelved.
Mr Mitchell, however, has frequently called for a new building. Earlier this year, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the limitations of the current structure “hamper the functioning of Parliament”.
He said the space is inadequate and noted there is only one urinal facility for men and women.
Yesterday, Mr Mitchell said it is time the country had a parliamentary building that reflects modern standards.
Comments
bahamianson 4 hours ago
New parliament? Bey , you better fix the social problems in this country. 32 year old , jobless mother of 7 , and you talking about getting a new Mercedes? Government, you better stop beforw we have social madness!
JokeyJack 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Doesn't the Bible say not to put old wine in new caskets ??
ThisIsOurs 13 minutes ago
This.
themessenger 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
The main thing "hampering the functioning of Parliament" is those Parliamentarians sitting within, and that would include both you and Fred Mitchell Dr. Minnis!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
This is a great idea ................ The old Parliament buildings can be converted to a National Museum space.
That is a win:win suggestion ............... Good for the country.
AnObserver 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Why don't we just put all the parliamentarians in a museum?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Observer, we can be negative about this, but it won't help us at any rate.
It is like the country's schools ......... build new schools and put new furniture and post new teachers with new administrators and hopefully a new culture with better results will be created.
Let us hope that this will be a similar end result of building a new Parliament. The country cannot function without a Legislature, whether we like it or not.
ThisIsOurs 14 minutes ago
"Can we deliver the services which the public demands from a building which was delivered in 1815"
A new building is undeserved and will do nothing to alter the unqualified seat warmers and desk bangers the parties puts forward every 5years
