MAN SHOT DEAD AT HARBOUR BAY PLAZA: Victim leaving gym as gunmen pulled up and opened fire

SCREAMS rang out through the Harbour Bay Plaza last night and tearful family members gathered as a 29-year-old man was shot dead after leaving the gym.
The parking lot of the plaza filled with scores of bystanders shocked by the fatal shooting.
One family member believed to be the victim’s grandmother cried out “Let me see my baby, oh please.” She said she had just spoken to the deceased before he went for his regular evening workout at the Macfit 360 gym.
This newspaper understands the victim is Tennison Chisholm, although police have not officially confirmed yet.
Press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the victim was leaving the gym before he was shot multiple times.
“As he exited the gym, a light-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up. The occupants opened fire on the victim shooting him multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries on scene,” CSP Skippings said.
CSP Skippings told reporters the deceased was also shot earlier this year. She said he was in police custody for attempted murder.
She noted a detective spoke with the deceased, but he failed to provide the intelligence needed to resolve the conflict there was between him and the perpetrators.
Asked if she believed the victim’s life could have been saved if he wasn’t on bail, CSP Skippings said “Most definitely.”
She added: "Let me just say how disgusted I am tonight with this particular incident occurring here yet in a shopping plaza where members of the public traverse on a daily basis. This is unacceptable and this will not be tolerated."
She called on family members of those who might have weapons, saying "you know exactly who have the weapons, you know. You know your children have the weapons, you've seen the weapons in the home but you are of the notion that these weapons will not be used on you."
This is the 81th murder for the year according to The Tribune’s records.
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
"Let me just say how disgusted I am tonight with this particular incident occurring here yet in a shopping plaza where members of the public traverse on a daily basis. This is unacceptable and this will not be tolerated."
I understand the sentiment because the "this could have harmed me or my loved ones" hits home. Former PM Christie made a similar statement when his personal police guard was shot.
But the time to be outraged and disgusted was 10 years ago when young men were getting shot through Dog Flea Alley where decent families also frequent. But the posture was different. The former police commissioner actually vocalized it, paraphrasing, ~"the people being killed aren't us, they're criminals. No need to fear".
There was a time years ago when I wouldnt even vocalize my greatest fear, that someone would enter the movie theater at the mall and unleash a barrage of bullets to kill a rival, it was far fetched, at the time, but I thought this is where we're headed if we dont stop this. We are here.
Corruption in high places needs to be eradicated. It's not the men in the tin box Japanese cars who are the root cause of this. It's the ring of men driving hummers and BMs, living behind the most exclusive gates, going to the best restaurants, hob knobbing with the PM, funding both sides of the political campaigns, sitting in the front pew at church and being praised by the bishop for their support because no money is bad money. They're the cause. Call Scotland Yard, get rid of them.
Dawes 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Fully agree. The idea that because the person may have done something bad then it is ok is a stupid. We need a massive change in this country, which will come one way or another. However if we don't do anything that change will be a lot more painful.
themessenger 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Isn't this man the one who's drug running father is currently locked up in Cuba?? The police said that following his being shot previously "a detective spoke with the deceased, but he failed to provide the intelligence needed to resolve the conflict there was between him and the perpetrators." Why on earth would you protect the identity of someone who was trying to kill you? Strange thought process.
M0J0 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Until we start hanging, nothing will change. Kill today, lock up, out by next week with an ankle monitor. There is no real deterrent because there is no fear for actions.
K4C 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
It's time for all from the PM down to admit there is a deep rooted group of vigilantes in the Bahamas,
bahamianson 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
People on bail walk all around us. They are next to you in the gym, church, party grocery store, and you do not know. All they say is, do you know who I am.
