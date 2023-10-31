MAN SHOT DEAD AT HARBOUR BAY PLAZA: Victim leaving gym as gunmen pulled up and opened fire

By Jade Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SCREAMS rang out through the Harbour Bay Plaza last night and tearful family members gathered as a 29-year-old man was shot dead after leaving the gym.



The parking lot of the plaza filled with scores of bystanders shocked by the fatal shooting.

One family member believed to be the victim’s grandmother cried out “Let me see my baby, oh please.” She said she had just spoken to the deceased before he went for his regular evening workout at the Macfit 360 gym.

This newspaper understands the victim is Tennison Chisholm, although police have not officially confirmed yet.

Press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the victim was leaving the gym before he was shot multiple times.



“As he exited the gym, a light-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up. The occupants opened fire on the victim shooting him multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries on scene,” CSP Skippings said.



CSP Skippings told reporters the deceased was also shot earlier this year. She said he was in police custody for attempted murder.



She noted a detective spoke with the deceased, but he failed to provide the intelligence needed to resolve the conflict there was between him and the perpetrators.



Asked if she believed the victim’s life could have been saved if he wasn’t on bail, CSP Skippings said “Most definitely.”



She added: "Let me just say how disgusted I am tonight with this particular incident occurring here yet in a shopping plaza where members of the public traverse on a daily basis. This is unacceptable and this will not be tolerated."

She called on family members of those who might have weapons, saying "you know exactly who have the weapons, you know. You know your children have the weapons, you've seen the weapons in the home but you are of the notion that these weapons will not be used on you."

This is the 81th murder for the year according to The Tribune’s records.