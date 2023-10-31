Ministry partners with NSA for third annual Fitness Fest

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture is proud to partner with the National Sports Authority for the third annual Fitness Fest exercise programme.

The event takes place November 6-30 every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm to 7pm at the exterior courts of the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium.

The best news is that it’s free.

Variety will be the order of the day as participants will have the opportunity to experience circuit training on Mondays, Zumba on Tuesdays and soca aerobics on Thursdays.

Sessions will be taught by three of the hottest, professionally certified fitness trainers on the island.

Participants are promised a high-energy experience that will inspire a positive and healthy lifestyle.

There is simply something for everyone. So come on out, bring your towels, energy and enthusiasm and start your journey to a healthier you.