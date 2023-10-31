NPSA: Black Scorpions knock off I-BAP 7-5

THE New Providence Softball Association continued its abbreviated regular season action in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex with just one game played on Saturday night.

The Black Scorpions knocked off the I-BAP 7-5 as Vashawna Bastian went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Thela Johnson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored as well and Maria Forbes helped out with a 1-for-2 outing.

In a losing effort, Breshae Stubbs was a perfect 2-for-2, Sophia Cartwright was 2-for-3 with a run batted in (RBI) and a run scored and Ashanti Evans was 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.

Laurel Hanchell picked up the win on the mound as she out-duelled Grace Chea.

In her seven innings of work, Hanchell tossed a six-hitter with a walk.

Chea surrendered seven hits with six strikeouts, a walk (base on balls) and five runs scored. Both Hanchell and Chea struck out six batters.

League play will continue this week with the following games on tap:

Thursday

8:30pm - Chances Mighty Mitts

vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins.

Saturday

7pm - University of the Bahamas Lady Mingoes vs I-BAP.