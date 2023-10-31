0

Uniting to support the fight against cancer

2nd City of Hope Connect for Cancer Fun/Run Walk

HELPING THE COMMUNITY - The second edition of the City of Hope Connect for Cancer Fun/Run Walk was a success that saw proceeds go to these two residents of South Beach to help in their battle with cancer.

As of Tuesday, October 31, 2023

SUPPORTING THE CAUSE - The second edition of the Connect for Cancer Fun/Run Walk & Mini Health Expo was a success as supporters came out in great numbers to participate in the event, raise funds and awareness for two residents of the South Beach constituency that are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The event also featured a cooking demo conducted by chef Addie Farrington. A special thanks is extended to the event’s title sponsor, the Cancer Center Treatment of America’s City of Hope and Four Seasons Race Management for assisting with the preparation of the event.

