Uniting to support the fight against cancer

SUPPORTING THE CAUSE - The second edition of the Connect for Cancer Fun/Run Walk & Mini Health Expo was a success as supporters came out in great numbers to participate in the event, raise funds and awareness for two residents of the South Beach constituency that are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The event also featured a cooking demo conducted by chef Addie Farrington. A special thanks is extended to the event’s title sponsor, the Cancer Center Treatment of America’s City of Hope and Four Seasons Race Management for assisting with the preparation of the event.