BAHAMIAN FACING GUN CHARGES IN US: Some weapons accused allegedly bought found at Bahamas murder scenes

A BAHAMIAN man living in Florida allegedly bought 89 guns between January 2022 and July 2023, some of which were recovered from murder scenes in The Bahamas.

Kingsley Samuel Richard Wilson allegedly admitted to illegally buying and selling firearms after he was indicted in Florida on 39 unlicensed firearm dealing charges last Tuesday.

The case highlights the connection between guns bought in the United States and weapons used in local crimes.

Thomas Harrison, a special agent in US Department of Justice Bureau OF Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alleged in an affidavit that the average “time to crime” connected to the guns Wilson acquired was 149 days.

His investigation began after receiving information about the recovery of three firearms in The Bahamas on three separate days, all of which Wilson bought.

The court documents include photos of Wilson purportedly inspecting different guns for purchase.

“Based on either sales receipts or the customer profile (including firearm sale price and fair market value) Wilson has spent approximately $28,000 on his firearm purchases since January 2022,” the affidavit said.

Mr Harrison said the purchases exceeded Wilson’s job earnings, suggesting that he was buying the guns for other people or dealing without a licence.

In a voluntary interview with US authorities in July, Wilson allegedly admitted to selling firearms he claimed he disliked or were either damaged.

However, he denied making gun purchases on behalf of anyone else.

After the interview, US authorities seized Wilson’s cellphone. They revealed conversations he had with other people about buying firearms.

One of those conversations was with someone named “Fresh.” The conversation concerned payment methods for firearms and how to ship guns to The Bahamas.

“Wilson described using the box of a small pressure washer to package the firearms. Fresh requested that Wilson take a photo of the firearms before shipping them,” the affidavit said.

“In the same conversation, Wilson sent Fresh a picture of three extended magazines and six pistols –– two block .40 calibre firearms, a SCCY 9mm firearm and three Taurus firearms (models G2 or G3). ‘Fresh’ approves of these firearms. They also discussed the payments to Wilson for these firearms and the transfer of the firearms to third parties.”

Wilson and ‘Fresh’ also reportedly exchanged pictures of an electric pressure washer, car battery charger and microwave, discussing which firearms would fit in the packages.

Wilson messaged ‘Fresh’ to see if the items were received.

The affidavit said: “‘Fresh’ responded with a picture of a shipping service showing that the business was closed on that day. On February 18, 2022, ‘Fresh’ followed up and sent a picture of a $900 payment that had been sent to Wilson.”

The affidavit included screenshots of the conversation. It identified the shipping company as a Carmichael Road-based courier and shipping company. The Tribune has chosen to withhold the name of the company because it is unclear whether employees were aware of the alleged crimes.

The affidavit also detailed a conversation Wilson had with “Juggy.”

“From the content of the conversations, it appears that Juggy is the person transporting the firearms discussed by Wilson,” the affidavit said.

“On February 8 - 9, 2022, Wilson and ‘Juggy’ referenced how they are on a ‘tight schedule.’ Once Wilson had obtained background clearance from FFL, ‘Juggy’ instructed Wilson to pick up the firearms. They also referenced the packaging of the firearms for transport.”

The affidavits also include conversations Wilson had with people named ‘Links T’, ‘Donovan’, and ‘Outlaw,’ who expressed interest in purchasing firearms.

The affidavit described instances when Wilson allegedly instructed his girlfriend to buy firearms for people who sent him money.

According to the court documents, Wilson was arrested on August 4.

Mr Harrison claimed that Wilson confessed that he had been illegally buying and selling firearms to people, making a $100 profit for each gun purchased.