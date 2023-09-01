BPL workers to vote on whether to strike

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 500 Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) workers will vote today on whether to strike in protest of unresolved issues with BPL’s management.

Members of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) will gather at BPL’s headquarters and its substations starting at 9am to vote, while Family Island workers will head to labour departments and administrators’ offices in their communities.

BEWU President Kyle Wilson told The Tribune yesterday: “The BEWU is fed up with meaningless talk and spin. We are ready to do what is required to protect our negotiated benefits and our health and safety. I believe it to be a referendum on the leadership of the current CEO to say whether they are happy with the direction.”

Christopher Hanna, president of the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUTM), said a similar strike vote could be held for BEUTM members as early as next week.

“We facing the same problems they facing. We haven’t had a contract for five years,” Mr Hanna said.

BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge told The Tribune he was not surprised by the BEWU’s plan to hold a strike vote.

“We would’ve received notice that they’re taking a strike vote,” he said.

“We continue to meet with them to discuss the issues and that’s where we’re at. It’s their right to take a strike vote.”

He said contingency plans would be implemented if BPL workers were to strike.

“For strategic reasons, I can’t go into it, but we do have plans in place,” he said.

The move comes a week after BPL staff went on work to rule.

“As a result of their unwillingness to correct/resolve any of the major issues that you face, we are now in a state of reduced enthusiasm. We will only work our regular scheduled hours. No overtime. No working through lunch,” Mr Wilson said in an August 23 memo to members.

“It is imperative that all members must hold the line until resolutions are achieved. Members stand ready as the clarion call is about to come at any moment.”

The workers are upset about issues related to hazardous pay, pension and medical benefits, among other issues.

They have also expressed frustration over poor working conditions at BPL’s substations.

BPL’s management said they have worked in good faith with the union and addressed many of their concerns under the law and the industrial agreement.

“The others are matters before the courts,” BPL said. “BPL’s management is disappointed with the union’s decision to advise its employees to ‘withdraw their enthusiasm’ primarily as BPL and the BEWU are engaged in regular meetings to identify and address concerns.

“BPL’s management maintains that our response has and will remain above board and in the best interest of the company’s stakeholders, including our employees and the customers we serve.”