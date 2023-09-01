Ceremony for Governor General CA Smith as he demits office

By EARYEL BOWLEG

GOVERNMENT officials and politicians gathered yesterday at Mount Filtz William for the farewell of Sir Cornelius Smith as he demitted the Office of the Governor General.

Sir Cornelius expressed thanks to God for sustaining him, particularly when he had the “high honour, a distinct pleasure, and privilege” of serving the people of The Bahamas as the head of state.

He was sworn-in as governor general in June 2019.

“My life journey was long, but extremely rewarding,” he said. “The journey took me from the tiny settlement of Snow Hill in Long Island, to Capitol Hill in Washington, and then on Mount Filtzwilliam - what a climb.”

He extended congratulation to Cynthia “Mother” Pratt who is expected to be inducted as governor general today.

“Mrs Pratt has made many notable contributions to the improvement of our nation and I am deeply impressed by her dedication to raising the standards of all Bahamians. I wish her every success as she assumes this office.”

Also in attendance was Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis who thanked Mr Smith for his service to the Bahamian people.

“It is often said that public service is a calling,” Mr Davis said. “When this nation called Sir Cornelius, he answered with more than 40 years of service to the Bahamian people.

“When he was sworn-in as governor general in June of 2019, he could not have known that just a few months later a Category Five hurricane would devastate the Abacos and Grand Bahama - leaving behind tragedy, destruction and grief, and sobering understanding of the dangers we confront in a new climate era.

“He also could not have known in June of 2019, less than a year into service as a governor general, a pandemic would be the cause of so much disruption and interruption. Yet, throughout his term, he served with a steadiness and propriety that was a source of support and reassurance for Bahamians.”