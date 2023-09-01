Clubs & Societies September 1st, 2023

Rotary Satellite Club of Nassau on Cat Island’s Back to School Jamboree

Rotary Satellite Club of Nassau (RSCN) on Cat Island’s Back to School Jamboree was held last Saturday at Our Kids Arcade, New Bight, with love packages containing school supplies, free arcade tokens, a painting station, as well as food and beverages for those in attendance.

The jamboree was held as a partnership with the Rotary Club of Nassau (RCN), Our Kids Arcade and Young Marine Explorers (YME) Cat Island Conservation Institute.

Rotarians on Cat Island are looking forward to continuing in this effort by making it an annual event.

John Philpot ‘Scouts Day’

The Scout Association of The Bahamas will celebrate John Philpot “Scouts Day” on Saturday, September 23rd from 9am to 3pm at the Scout Headquarters, Dolphin Drive. Special features on the day will include a knot/pioneering demonstration, award session, training overview, cub and scout competition and more.

Leading Voices elects new executive team

Leading Voices Toastmasters Club 7876584 is an organisation built on the core values: Integrity, Respect, Service and Excellence. The club was founded (chartered) June 22nd, 2021 and hosts hybrid meetings held via zoom and in-person. Its operational year begins in July. For the year 2023-2024 Leading Voices has elected a new executive team comprising of: Tesha Smith – President; Derek Rolle, DTM – Vice President Education; Tamandra Cooper – Vice President Membership; Guerline Joseph – Vice President Public Relations; Christine Sweeting - Secretary; Latoya Rankine – Treasurer; Gequahn Colebrooke – Sergeant-at-Arms; and Anna Whistler, DTM - Immediate Past President. The team is leading a cadre of vibrant members and has been recognised as one of the top ten (10) clubs with the highest education awards per 7/1 membership in District 47, and number one in The Bahamas for the year 2022-2023. This year the club’s theme is “Success Through Synergy”. Besides maintaining its President’s Distinguished status, some of the club’s goals for the year include:

• Promoting the club’s growth by at least five members for eligibility of the Triple Crown Award.

• Earn six Distinguished Club Program educational goals by the second quarter.

• To achieve the highest competition levels within District 47.

The month of August highlighted the installation of the new executive team along with the induction of new members. The ceremony welcomed guests from all over the world including Africa, India, United States and particularly toastmasters’ leaders from District 47, which includes South-East Florida, and The Bahamas.

A membership drive was also held on Saturday, 5th August at the Mall of Marathon to allow members of the public to learn more about the organisation while also attracting prospects.

Leading Voices is expecting a successful and impactful year ahead. The club would like to extend an invitation to all individuals interested to join the dynamic experiences which are held every second, fourth and fifth Sunday of each month at 6pm (EST). The club’s contacts are: leadingvoices@gmail.com; facebook @Leading Voices Toastmasters Club.