Cruise ship passenger found dead in waters near Bimini beach

Police on the island of Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old Guyanese male cruise ship passenger.
According to preliminary information, shortly after 5pm on yesterday, officers at the Alice Town Police Station received reports of a male who was found by a lifeguard floating and appeared to be unresponsive at Radio Beach.
A male, who was retrieved from the water, was examined by the local doctor who confirmed no signs of life.
Investigations continue into this matter.
