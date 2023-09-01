Cynthia 'Mother' Pratt sworn in as 12th Governor General of The Bahamas

(From BIS) – Cynthia “Mother” Pratt declared "look around and see where help is needed," during her address after she was sworn in as the 12th Governor General of The Bahamas on Friday at Government House.

"We shall accomplish great things if we work together," she said, as she called for good citizenry to achieve the best for all: particularly the young who should be encouraged to rise and "remember there is a place for you in the growth and continued prosperity of our nation"; for those with special needs who can progress to give a positive contribution to nationhood; and for older persons, "who need an outstretched arm to help them live in dignity."

"Support the weak, lift up the fallen," she said. "I pray that with the help of God we shall together lift up our eyes to the rising sun and build up our nation in peace, love and joy."

She said that "with a determined heart," she undertook to give her best in service to all.

Prime Minister and Minister Philip “Brave” Davis touted the various achievements and character of newly-appointed Governor General, whom he affectionately referred to as “The Lady from Coconut Grove”.

“We are here today to honour a woman who has served in so many capacities – and with such dignity and grace – that she earned the name 'Mother', a name that reveals the affection and gratitude of the many, many people she has cared for and helped throughout her storied career,” Mr Davis said, during the Induction Ceremony.

“The lives she has touched number in the thousands,” he added. “I am not alone in believing that she has a special calling – an anointing, to say – to be a protector and comforter for the Coconut Grove community and for many others throughout The Bahamas.”

The Prime Minister stated that Governor-General Pratt was “the living embodiment of a servant leader”.

“We are reminded of how Christ described the path to true leadership: ‘Whoever wants to be great among you, must become a servant’,” he said. “Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt has served her way to greatness.”