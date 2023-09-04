‘Mother’ Pratt sworn in as new Governor General

By Earyel Bowleg
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
CYNTHIA “Mother” Pratt was sworn in on Friday as the 12th Governor General of The Bahamas as she spoke of the need to “support the weak, and lift up the fallen”.
Her call has been supported by community leaders, with one telling The Tribune: “This could be a turning point for our country”.
During her remarks at Government House, the former national security minister thanked Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis for the confidence placed in her by nominating her as the 12th governor general of The Bahamas.
“Today, before all of you, I am turning a significant page in my own story as I set off on this new adventure with unwavering hope and determination and a profound commitment to continue to serve the people of our nation as I have during the years,” Mrs Pratt said.
“Firstly, I give thanks and praise to Almighty God who has brought me thus far, and who gives me the will and ability to serve all our people. It is against that backdrop, ladies and gentlemen, that I pledge to give the best of my service as I occupy this lofty office for which I have so kindly been deemed worthy. I believe it important to observe that appointment to the position of governor general is proof that without aspiring to this high office by the grace of God, I am here dedicated to continue serving my beloved country and my people to the best of my ability.”
She added: “As I assume this distinguished position, I come therefore with a determined heart and mind to promote and encourage the fullest application of those time-honoured principles of mutual respect, self-discipline, sharing with others in our commitment to be law-abiding citizens.”
Mr Davis said that Mrs Pratt has served her way to “greatness”.
“As she now rises as our nation’s governor general, it is my distinct pleasure to speak in support of an unparalleled nation-builder, community leader, and civic icon. Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt’s life is a testament to the capacity for love within the Bahamian spirit.”
“Hers is a career marked by selfless service, rooted in a profound commitment to conveying hope to people who need it the most. She has inspired our youth as an educator, tended to our sick as a registered nurse, lifted the spirits of the lost as an ordained minister, and, of course, served the residents of St Cecilia as a Member of Parliament for fifteen years. In each of these roles, compassion was the hallmark of her approach.”
He mentioned Mrs Pratt’s perceived nurturing nature as the “Mother of a Nation” and emphasised her strength.
“You see, she isn’t just a comforter, she is also a defender of those who cannot defend themselves and there can be no mistaking her kindness for weakness. Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt is a force of nature with a passion for people. Her own story is a testament to her resilience, but even as she relied on that strength to move forward and to overcome hardship, she also shared it to uplift the people around her.”
“There are countless stories of young women whose only pathway to a college came through Cynthia “Mother” Pratt. Take a walk through the Grove and you will meet young men who will tell you that it was ‘Mother Pratt’ who helped them to get a job, turn their life around, and break a cycle of poverty and imprisonment.”
Bishop Hubert Kemp, of Prayer and Praise Assembly, who said he is Mrs Pratt’s bishop, considered her a woman “worthy of praise” and “lives above reproach”.
“I am looking forward with great anticipation and enthusiasm for the finished product that she will produce at the summation of her leadership, representing King Charles. This is really going to be probably one of the most exciting things the Bahamian community has had an opportunity to bear witness to, and to be recipients.”
He said Mrs Pratt “is a cat of nine lives and definitely to God be the glory I feel like she is anointed of God, called of God, appointed of God for this season and this time and of the increase of His government upon her shoulders - there shall be no end and this could be a turning point for our country”.
He added; “I think that it’s God’s way of showing his face in his favour and his kindness and His mercy towards us, and given us a governor general, like Mother Pratt and a woman of prayer, a woman of spirituality, a woman who loves God, and who has a common touch, like the founding fathers of this country.”
According to Bishop Anthony Roker, she has made a great impact in the Coconut Grove community.
“They are so happy for her. There’s no one else I believe in The Bahamas deserves that at this present time,” he said.
Bishop Roker added: “She has done well in that community - helped children to go to school who unfortunately don’t have parents, clothing, food, shelter - she has done it all.”
As for his personal experience, he recalled: “She has been an example to me in that community as a pastor. We have done a lot of work together.”
Comments
AnObserver 2 days, 10 hours ago
Why do we need a Governor General? What service do they provide? Why do we pay them six figures a year for the rest of their life?
Meanwhile the rest of us are struggling, and paying 10% VAT so the government can waste it on silly parties and BS like this.
bobby2 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
Exactly, what a waste of money!!!
DDK 2 days, 8 hours ago
Trust there is a modicum of sense under that big hat🤣
TalRussell 2 days, 7 hours ago
After just one close look at the arithmetic, --- It'll become evidently clear by the numbers that the first order of business for the underpaid, --- “Her Excellency from Coconut Grove "Mother" Pratt', --- Be's to award herself with a whole lot more of a USD payrise. --- Considering all the knd things, she'll be called upon to do and places to go to..--- And, having to keep them (39) House-elected rascals in their proper-check. --- Yes?
bcitizen 2 days, 4 hours ago
Wow double the amount of PM;s we have had. Is this office suppose to rotate so much?
DonAnthony 2 days, 3 hours ago
What a massive waste of money. Another huge salary and pension we don’t need or can afford. These political parasites love sucking the Bahamas dry.
TalRussell 2 days, 2 hours ago
@ComradeDonAnthony, you left a number of more logically sound arguments in opposition to the appointment of the colony's newest governor-general, --- However, cost outlay is not a worthy argument. --- Be mindfull that Sand Dollar for Sand Dollar, the popoulaces' --- Gets lots bang from its modest Sand Dollars invested.--- Besides, each governor-general --- Is individual in their beauty as is -- No two Sand Dollars are alike. --- Each governor-general has their own story about how they will have arrived atop Mount Fitzwilliam. --- "I, (Cynthia A. "Mother" Pratt), do swear that I will well and truly serve His Majesty King Charles III in the office of Governor-General. So help me God.``--- Yes?.
BONEFISH 2 days ago
The Governor General represents the head of state, King Charles 111. Civics is not taught in the Bahamas like so many things. Bahamians do not understand their system of government.
Jamaica which has been independent since 1962 has only had five governor-generals. They had about two acting. Their current governor-general Sir Patrick Allen has served since 2009.The previous governor general Sir Kenneth Hall only served for the three years. he resigned his post because of ill health. He told every body he could not continue in his post because of his poor health. He was not forced out by any political party.
Bahamians are not politically mature enough to have any sensible discussion on changes to this current system of government. Despite what is believed,,the Bahamas is a primitive country politically. That was the written opinion of a politcal scientist and writer.
truetruebahamian 1 day, 11 hours ago
So very true.
TalRussell 1 day, 22 hours ago
... I think as Governor-General, --- From the moment you first passthrough the gates of Mount Fitzwilliam, --- It's the beginnings duty to keep a little bit of political distance, --- From the governing machinery. --- In order to maintain a government that is. --- Responsible and Answerable to the Popoulaces'. --- And for the good and soul of the Colony itself. ---Yes?
hrysippus 1 day, 22 hours ago
The most onerous work that a Bahamian Governor General has to perform is lifting a teacup, and all for just $75,000 of our taxpayers money for the rest of your life. Sigh.....
hrysippus 1 day, 22 hours ago
$75,000 per year plus an additional $215,000 per year, if you happen to be the widow of a deceased prime minister.....sigh. I wonder why this country got fiscal problems...?/?
TalRussell 1 day, 22 hours ago
Comrade, let it not be lost on you,--- The premiership's, yearly overseas travel allowance, alone, is, --- Five to 8 times++ --- That of the salary of Governor-General, --- Yes?
hrysippus 1 day, 22 hours ago
Tal: you rock.
Alan1 1 day, 8 hours ago
The Crown is our stable anchor in our Westminster inherited system. It serves this country well and we have our own impartial Governor-General..There will be the same expense with a republic. The track record of republics is very poor. We should keep what works for us.
AnObserver 1 day, 6 hours ago
Anyone with an ounce of sense understands that the current (and former, and former, and former) governance of this country is doing anything but serving us well.
themessenger 23 hours, 4 minutes ago
Where do you get the idea that a political appointee of either party could be impartial? When did The Crown become our stable anchor in our race to the bottom? People like you can’t see the forest for the trees.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
The sad thing about our entire political landscape is once you have a relationship with the leader, no position is out of bounds. No position requires any intelligence or leadership skill. I recall someone telling me after Travis was elected, "I could get in too, all I need is a good suit" and there you have it, "governance" in the Bananas in a nutshell.
Adrian Gibson still in parliament. Keith Bell still think he's justified in ordering the release of 60 people who've been in the country for months and cant produce one identity document among them. He say Chester Cooper tell him to do it. Chester Cooper say he een say nuttin. How can 2 sitting MPs have 2 drastically opposite accounts of a serious breech in immigration policy and neither be asked to resign? Sears nor the PM saw the communication regarding the fuel hedge... well until the email evidence show up. Cornish has a case of rape with a knife. The contractor moonlighting as a pastor got a verbal contract to put up a roof at RMBailey having no insurance while Brave Davis giving speeches about how they've increased transparency in the procurement process.... unless they dont want to. Improved environmental laws... cuz carbon credits... but only if SunOil isnt the perpetrator
M0J0 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
No government sought to change the need of the governor general, so all are to blame. No matter which party serves until they seek to change this need be prepared to see many more sit and rack up the bub.
M0J0 10 hours, 49 minutes ago
Mother Pratt is the first that I honestly think actually deserves this post, she has done a lot for her community and the Bahamas, a lady of class and a huge heart.
DonAnthony 10 hours, 10 minutes ago
If she is so wonderful why can’t she donate her salary to the Bahamian people and draw no salary?
ExposedU2C 46 minutes ago
That $24,000 solid gold lady's Rolex watch she is wearing says all there is to know about her huge heart.
