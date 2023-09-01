FNM Chairman reflects on Hurricane Dorian

Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands released a statement reflecting on Hurricane Dorian on Friday, the fourth anniversary of the storm.

“Four years ago, on September 1st and 2nd, 2019, a monstrous storm, Hurricane Dorian, unleashed ferocious winds and massive sea surges on the northern Bahamas as it made a direct hit on our country,” he said.

“In the aftermath, there was unprecedented, apocalyptic destruction, particularly on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco. There was catastrophic loss of homes, property, utilities, and infrastructure. Conservative estimates have placed the impact of Dorian at more than three billion dollars, but that figure in no way accounts for the suffering, trauma, or turmoil. An untold number of people lost their lives, and we may never know exactly how many.

“The impact of this monstrous storm has forever changed this country, but none have been affected as much as the families and loved ones of the dead and missing. Today, we remember those injured or lost in our country. Today, we remember an event that changed our lives.

“As we reach the halfway mark of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, we should be grateful for the grace and mercy shown to us, particularly this year. Let us remain vigilant and prepared. Let us reach out to those who have not yet rebuilt their homes, neighbourhoods, or their lives. Let us support those who still await the elusive peace of closure. Let us also recommit ourselves to building stronger communities.”