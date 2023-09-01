Sebas teams with University of The Bahamas to solve ‘dire need’ for skills

By YOURI KEMP

Island Luck’s co-founder yesterday teamed with the University of The Bahamas to launch the ‘Smarter Bahamas’ initiative that aims to solve the “dire need” for enhanced technology skills among local workers.

Sebas Bastian, also The Bahamas’ non-resident ambassador to Central America, explained that the programme’s inspiration stemmed from this nation’s inability to provide a trained workforce of sufficient size to make the former Minnis administration’s ambitions for a Grand Bahama technology hub come to reality.

Realising that The Bahamas did not possess enough workers with the right skills, he asked: “How are you going to build a tech hub with no technicians? Where’s the training facility that is going to train these individuals that’s going to work in this new technological market; in this tech hub that you’re trying to build?

“I have such a strong conviction about how the gap in our country has been exacerbated over the years. Technology is running at a fast, fast pace and we have a brisk walk behind it trying to catch up.”

Wanting students to take an “a-la-carte” approach to learning, Mr Bastian added: “One of the biggest issues with some of the curriculums that exist today is there’s a disconnect between what employers are looking for and what is being taught in our educational system.”

He said the overemphasis on accountants and attorneys is hampering the jobs market because there are too many seeking to enter these professions. “I decided to make a bold step, reach out to the university and I thank the university,” Mr Bastian said.

“Not just for playing a pivotal role in educating so many Bahamians that are now some of the leaders in our country today, but also having the open mindedness and taking the bold step to accept such a donation. Such a partnership and the timing of it could not be any better.”

Janyne Hodder, the University of The Bahamas president, said technical and technology-related skills are in “dire need” among the Bahamian workforce to meet the demands of industry and the world economy.

Speaking at the launch of UoB’s new Data Analytics Certification Programme, she added that by teaming up with Smarter Bahamas it will offer a new slate of technical courses that start on October 10 with the first student intake.

Ms Hodder said: “Our continuing education arm is a four-month programme, which combines three months of intensive instruction with one month of real life work experience, and then offers six months of career coaching and job search support.

“The data analytics career accelerator certificate is innovative in its content, and its format and in its delivery. It fills a much-needed and overdue gap in how we meet needs within the job market and the needs of job seekers, particularly those young or those who are still fairly early in their career.”

The Bahamian economy is chiefly focused on tourism and financial services, and the data analytics career accelerator certificate aims to alter this approach.