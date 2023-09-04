$3m Governor’s Harbour project in 45 full-time jobs

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A developer is aiming to invest $3m in constructing a 49-unit subdivision and full-service marina at Governor’s Harbour that will create 45 full-time jobs once build-out is completed.

SLV Holdings, which operates under the brand name Barefoot Luxury Bahamas, is seeking to develop a 30.63-acre site located immediately to the east of the existing French Leave resort into what will be named Sunset Estates & Marina.

The developer’s website includes few details, indicating this is likely its first project, but the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) produced by Bahamian consultancy, Bron, disclosed that around 40 construction posts will be created during the development phase.

The EIA, which was submitted to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) on July 7, states: “Sunset Estates and Marina at Governor’s Harbour intends to maintain a full-service marina located in Governor’s Harbour on Eleuthera with an overall capital investment estimated to be $3m.

“The Project is anticipated to generate direct and indirect long-term, sustainable benefits to the local economy as well as surrounding island destinations near Eleuthera.” These include “direct employment of approximately 40 persons during the construction phase and utilities installation, and approximately 45 persons during the operation phase for management and commercial development”.

“Every effort will be made to maintain 100 percent local employees during both construction and operation,” the EIA pledged, noting that other construction jobs will be created once lot purchasers start building their homes. “The food and beverage operations will deliver additional revenue for the settlement. Fuel sales will create direct and indirect employment opportunities through delivery services as well as serving other non-member boaters,” it added.

“The project would also be a recreational facility, which will contain restaurants, bars and shops offering goods for sale to tourists and the public. This includes goods and services from Bahamian artists, musicians, cooks and other specialists. Adding marina amenities and security will increase property values in the surrounding area.

Dive charters, fishing charters and retail entrepreneurial opportunities were listed as some of the activities that Sunset Estates and Marina has the potential to stimulate.

“The proposed development will include a subdivision, a community area and a full-service marina on a 30.63-acre tract in the Governor’s Harbour constituency of central Eleuthera. The project will also include a main site entrance and parking access from the Queen’s Highway main road, with parking spaces in the southern area of subdivision,” the EIA said.

“The proposed conceptual plan for the subdivision includes 49 single-family residential lots ranging from 14,000 to 30,000 square feet in size, a vegetative corridor and a two-lane access road from Queen’s Highway to each of the lots within the site. The project’s purpose is to add attractive, modern residential homes while maintaining the distinctive native Bahamian architectural style within the Governor’s Harbour community.

“The proposed marina will be constructed with timber piles and timber framing structures to facilitate 32 boat slips, water and electrical utilities, underground fuel storage, one 3,200 square foot dockside building and two 900 square foot dockside buildings for amenities such as a restaurant and bar, a charter shop and an administration building,” the document added.

“The 32 boat slips will have the capacity to support boat vessels of up to 45 feet length overall. Located on the project site just north of the existing, non-operational government clinic, the underground fuel storage is intended to house fuel lines that will be installed under the Queen’s Highway and will lead to the end of the dock. There will be no fuel storage on the marina side of Queen’s Highway.”

The EIA revealed that the land upon which Sunset Estates & Marina will be developed is owned by another entity. “The parcel of land is owned by Governor’s Harbour Resort and Marina Ltd, who has authorised SLV Holdings Ltd to develop the project at the site. The site is in a natural, undeveloped and disturbed state.

“An open green space area is expected to function as a community centre covering approximately 8,000 square feet of retail and commercial spaces, including a clubhouse, recreational facilities such as a kids’ playground, pool, tennis court and a gym, and approximately 16,000 square feet of rental villas.

“The proposed development provides a unique opportunity for the Governor’s Harbour community, and for tourists that visit the area, to experience a safe and secure facility. The facility will be designed to the Bahamas Building Code and shall withstand hurricane conditions. The project will bring many direct and indirect benefits to the community and adjacent neighbourhoods, to the island of Eleuthera and, more broadly, the Bahamian economy.

Elsewhere, a three-acre beach club has been proposed for Exuma’s Stocking Island. The Environmental Baseline Survey for the Coconut Club project, also performed by BRON, stipulates: “The developer intends to set up an eco-friendly beach club with a fixed-entry dock for beach access and boat parking, food stands and associated dining service containers, a bar, private cabanas, sporting and game areas, a kids’ zone and swim platforms.

“These activities will be collectively referred to as the project. There will be some negative, short-term impacts related to noise, air quality, turbidity altering the existing marine and coastal habitats, as well as increased marine traffic and human traffic, and increasing waste management pressures for the Stocking Island area.

“The project will result in positive impacts by removing the deposited dredge spoils that has hardened on the beach shore area of the site due to weathering and wave action over a 20-year period, extend the beach habitat and create additional tourist attractions and activities to increase visitation and economic growth. Beach nourishment activities will also contribute to improving the aesthetics of the immediate area by providing a sand beach and beach bar amenities for recreation and leisure.”