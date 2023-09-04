BPL Workers Union votes strongly in favour of strike

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 1,000 Bahamas Electrical Workers Union members voted to strike in a ballot on Friday, resulting in a 99 percent “yes” vote unofficially, according to union president Kyle Wilson.

The ballot voted on by Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) members on September 1 asked three “yes” or “no” to strike questions concerning former Wartsila employees receiving better terms and conditions than BPL’s BEWU employees, as well as fixed monthly hazardous pay and lack of increments which they say both go against what is in the industrial agreement signed on September 8, 2021.

The agreement includes provisions for salary increases in 2022, 2023 and 2024, with increases in 2025 and 2026 to be considered on appraisals.

On Friday, Mr Wilson released a video in celebration of the overwhelming yes vote, calling it a “resounding absolute yes vote”. He thanked union members for “standing with him” in solidarity to see the issues with BPL resolved. He also promised further action would be communicated to them upon receipt of the strike certificate.

Yesterday, Mr Wilson told The Tribune: “Out of 1,000 plus yes votes from the three questions, less than ten votes were no. We still await the final count. We expected some no votes from the alleged 100 plus friends, family and lovers they hired over the past two years. But even they seem to vote in support of the union.

“We are tired of the disrespect, poor and unsafe conditions. BPL has become a friends, family and lovers club,” Mr Wilson said.

Tensions have been high between the power supply company and the BEWU since the union issued a 30-day ultimatum for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to address workers’ concerns related to hazardous pay, pension and medical benefits, poor working conditions at BPL’s substations, among other issues.

On August 23, Mr Wilson released a work to rule advisory to union members. BPL workers went on work-to-rule, raising questions about how the company would function in emergencies.

At the time, Mr Wilson told The Tribune that armed officers have been sent to Family Islands to protect BPL substations.

“This is proof that they are intentional about not resolving our issues,” he said.

Office of the Prime Minister deputy press secretary Keishla Adderley said it was not unusual for officers to be deployed at BPL sites when “there is a perceived threat” of industrial action.

She noted BPL officials have been concerned about various workplace conditions.

Mr Wilson said yesterday: “We have tried every industrial avenue possible to resolve the issues, but the leadership of BPL has taken an attitude or arrogance and directed the union to the courts to seek resolve.

“This was disrespectful and arrogant. We signed an MOU in August of 2021 stating we will work together and move issues from the court.

“I was shocked to hear that statement from the leadership of BPL. We welcomed CEO (Shevonn) Cambridge back to BPL, but he has disappointed the workers with an attitude not in keeping with the MOU. CEO Cambridge came in on a Trojan horse, only to attack the union.

“You can’t unilaterally renegotiate the registered and certified benefits of the workers and tell them you’ll interpret it as you see fit. The health and safety conditions are deplorable, but that was not their concern,” Mr Wilson said.

Christopher Hanna, president of the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUTM), told The Tribune last week that a similar strike vote could be held for BEUTM members as early as this week, as they face the same problems as BEWU members, and have not had a contract with BPL for five years.

The union has been without an industrial agreement since the last one expired in 2018.