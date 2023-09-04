Four years on, paying tribute to those lost in Dorian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ON the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Dorian, families gathered at memorial monuments in Grand Bahama to lay wreaths for their loved ones who died or went missing during the storm on September 2.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and his wife, Cecilia, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson also attended.

Thirty-one people perished on Grand Bahama when the catastrophic Category Five hurricane stalled over the island for 40 hours. Dorian generated 180mph winds and produced 18 to 23 feet of storm surge and flooding.

The first ceremony commenced at 2pm at the Jack Hayward Bridge, where Pastor Kenneth Lewis prayed for the families.

“We pause to remember that fateful day when they lost their lives; we are here to memorialise their memory, and place their families before God and pray a special blessing on them,” he said.

Indira Forde, accompanied by her grandson, Lasiah Sturrup, placed a flower at the monument in memory of her daughter, J’Vonaje Forde, who lived at Windemere Drive in the ‘over the bridge’ area.

J’Vonaje left behind a son who is now five years old.

“It is emotional. My daughter was 24 years old when she passed away,” said the mother, who also lost her mother last year and an uncle two weeks ago.

For Dorian survivor Arlington Farquharson, losing his mother-in-law, Irene Saunders, is still painful for him and his wife, Roslyn, who did not attend.

“This day brings back so much painful memories,” he said. “My wife could not even make it out to the memorial because it was just too overwhelming. She misses her mother and still cries every day. This is so hard for us.”

Mr Farquharson said they are trying to rebuild and are still awaiting assistance. “Nothing has come forward yet and we just pray that something will soon happen,” he said.

In Freetown, wreaths were laid at the monument site in memory of Albert Bridgewater and Freeman (Lonnie) Carey.

East End resident Marsha Saunders Cooper said although it is hard, being able to remember them brings some comfort.

“Mr Albert Bridgewater was a personal friend of mine,” she recalled. “We, in East End lost 23 persons, and I socialised with some of them two days before (the storm). They will always be remembered and we will always remember the rough times that Dorian put us through,” she said.

Ms Saunders-Cooper, who resides in Gambier Point and survived the ordeal, said they are still recovering from the storm.

Moving further east to High Rock, elderly resident Odetta Cooper, who lost three children, Adam, Aaron, and Daniel Cooper, wept loudly during the ceremony.

The community sustained the highest loss of lives, many of whom are still missing after being swept out to sea.

Despite her pain, Ms Cooper continues to trust in God.

“I am grateful for today to see where the Lord brought me from. My children, my babies, I searched and I can’t find my children. But someday in heaven, I shall be with them,” she said.

Her daughter, Maydon Cooper-Swann, said it has not got any easier year after year.

“I thought it would, but it hasn’t. And coming up here and doing this all over again, it just opens up all the wounds again,” she said.

“So, it is a process and you have to take it one day at a time. We are trusting in God. We are not here to question Him, but someday we will understand what happened.

“But as for now, we are just living with the memories we have of them. It is very rough and it is not the same; our lives have never been the same,” she said.

Kwasi Thompson, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, said he felt it was important to show his support and to stand with residents and constituents during this difficult time.

“We still remember those who lost their lives during Hurricane Dorian. It is my prayer that as time passes it may be easier for residents.”

“This year I applaud the will and strength of every community in East Grand Bahama as they continue to work to rebuild their community,” he said.

Following the final wreath ceremony in McLean’s Town, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the memorial marked a solemn day for Grand Bahama, particularly in East Grand Bahama.

“This is the fourth anniversary of the devastation of Dorian. It’s solemn, it’s still a difficult thing … and I hope it is becoming easier for the families to cope with their losses,” he said.

He extended condolences and prayers on behalf of the Prime Minister, his cabinet colleagues, and the people of the Bahamas to the families who lost loved ones.

“I wanted to come here today … to let them know we have not forgotten their grief and struggles,” he said.

“Prime Minister Davis visited Abaco expressing the same sentiments on behalf of the Bahamas. And I am delighted to be here with my colleagues to show support for the people of the Bahamas on this important occasion.

“We will never forget the devastation of Dorian, we will never forget the people who suffered, and the Government of the Bahamas will provide whatever support within our powers that we can. We are delighted that these monuments are here as some physical tangible memorial for the souls that we lost,” Mr Cooper said.

The names of those who died are: Catherine Armstrong, Clarissa Collie, Daisy Cartwright, Freeman Carey, Irene Saunders, Kenel Joseph, La’travalia Williams-Daniels, Agno Daniels, and Marvin Rolle. Still missing: Aaron Cooper, Adam Cooper, Albert Bridgewater, Clarence Jones, Darnita Cooper, Donluck Munnings, George Laing, Hennilee Mackey, Howard Bevans, J’vonaje Forde, Mateo Bethel, Monique Munnings, Omarion Munnings, Philip Thomas, Philip Thomas, Jr, Raphaela Munnings, Remeille Thomas, Roswell Pinder, Shirlene Cooper, Sybil Pinder, Tanae Pinder, and Terrell Lightbourne.