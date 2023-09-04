Women United voices disapproval of making false reports of abuse

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A WOMEN’S rights advocacy group has voiced its disapproval of false reports made to police and is calling for stiffer penalties for those who make those false reports.

In statement released by Women United yesterday, the advocacy group said providing false information leads to mistrust of future legitimate claims.

These comments follow the false report to police of two attempted child abductions in recent weeks.

Last month, a woman allegedly reported to police that a man tried to snatch her young child from a grocery cart while she shopped at a store in the southwestern district of New Providence around 9am on August 29. This report led authorities to detain 50-year-old Darren Major.

However, after a thorough investigation by police and a review of surveillance footage, it was determined that her report was a fabrication.

The woman has since been charged with making a false report and granted $2,000 bail.

Several days earlier, police took Sidney Cooper, a serial groper whose prison release authorities publicised, into custody for his own protection on August 24, after he was wrongfully accused of trying to abduct a 12-year-old girl.

“Residents, assuming the culprit was Sidney Cooper, converged at his residence on Fifth Street, Coconut Grove, armed with rocks, bottles and cutlass,” police said in a statement advising that Cooper was not the culprit.

A viral video showed Cooper in cuffs as an officer detained him. The man recording the video threatened to attack him.

However, police said the real culprit was a tall, bald-headed, “bright” man who tried to abduct the girl.

In its statement Women United said yesterday: “Such incidents erode public trust in the justice system; and, unfortunately where they are made by women, they feed the fear that women will make false reports against men out of spite.

“They lead to increased scepticism towards all future claims, creating an environment where genuine victims may fear coming forward. By making false statements, individuals impede the fair administration of justice and erode public trust in law enforcement agencies.

“To combat this issue, it is crucial to educate the public about the consequences of making false reports and to strengthen penalties for those found guilty of such actions. Currently under section 175 of the Penal Code a person making a false report to the police faces a maximum $500 fine and/or six months in prison.

“Consideration needs to be given to increasing the maximum fine and possible term of imprisonment.

“We accept that any false report of rape is very damaging to the person falsely accused and to true victims of rape for whom we advocate. We are therefore particularly sensitive about any such false report and do not support such reports being tolerated. Any person making such a false report should face the full force of the law.

“At the same time, we must ensure that individuals who genuinely need the protection of the police feel safe and confident in reporting crimes. We must all condemn false reports, take steps to prevent them, and work collectively to maintain trust in our law enforcement agencies to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and community safety,” said Women United.

False statements to the police can include false accusations, fabricated evidence, or misleading information.

These statements “divert valuable law enforcement resources away from genuine cases, potentially delaying or preventing the resolution of real crimes. This diversion of resources not only endangers public safety but also wastes taxpayer money”, said Women United.