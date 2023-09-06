Cay Conference looking for Bahamian models and actors coming soon to Atlantis

By JADE RUSSELL

ORGANISERS of a conference say they are looking for Bahamian models and actors to give them a chance in the big league.

The Cays Conference lasts for two days and features up to 15 top model and acting agencies, organisers say. The cost is $600 for the weekend for general admission, or $350 for one day, although those who register early can pay $400 for the weekend or $275 for one day.



Stephanie Nihon, founder of the conference and co-founder of CMM Agency, said of the agencies attending: “These are based out of Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Miami, and they’re very eager to see our talent because they have not been able to scout Bahamian or Caribbean talent. I’m very proud that we can bring this together to present to our country, and to even bring tourism to our shores for other aspiring models and actors to take part in.”

The two-day conference will be held from November 11-12 at Atlantis.

“The model day will have great entertainment, like a high-end fashion show from our top Bahamian models and designers, as well as an orientation that will start the day. And then you will go into industry panels and workshops,” she said.

Models may be able to receive a work visa depending on agency interest.

Ms Nihon said: “It’ll then go into a scouting event where the models will walk for the agents and introduce themselves. And then there’ll be callbacks at the end of the day by the interested agencies that would like to represent any of those models. And they will get the work visa that is something that we spoke about with them.

“The acting day will be the same, it’ll mirror the modelling day. But it will be in a private room and they will ask you to do a monologue of 30 seconds if they’re interested.”

Ms Nihon said the conference will be inclusive to different age groups, body types, and talents.

Stazzie Appleyard, a Bahamian model at CMM, urged models and actors to participate, adding success doesn’t happen overnight.

“We haven’t had the opportunity like this ever in The Bahamas. So now this is just a major platform and extending so many potential incredible opportunities for all of the prospective models, actors, and actresses,” Ms Appleyard said.

Leslie Pindling, a producer of the event, said the conference will provide an opportunity not afforded to past generations.

“We just turned 50,” he said, regarding The Bahamas’ 50 years of independence. “We’ve got to take a new 50 to another level, it has to be completely different than what was but on the same path of execution and getting it there.”

Agencies such as Elite, Ford Models, Talent Direct, J Pervis, Nomad Management, The Society, Stewart Talent, A3 Artists Agency, which is a voiceover agency, and more will be at the conference.

For more information and registration details, visit www.thecaysconference.com.