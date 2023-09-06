EDITORIAL: Building on ideas for the future

IN last week’s Tribune, we ran a series of guest editorials from individuals across the spectrum of our culture.

There were contributions from young members of both the FNM and the PLP, a contribution from a teacher, an activist and a cultural expert. All were asked a simple question, what is one thing you would change?

Already, the contributions of Amanda Coulson have received a response from government.

The former executive director of the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas had offered several suggestions – and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg agreed with ideas to create more public murals, to bring the Botanical Gardens back to life and to help to uplift arts and cultural professionals.

He told The Tribune that he welcomed the changes and supports them for “a new way forward”.

We are delighted he agrees, and will return to ask him about progress on such suggestions in the future.

Other suggestions put forward in our guest editorials will also be put to members of government to see if they can be implemented.

This is the second time this year The Tribune has run a week of guest editorials – and it is something we shall return to again in the future.

The reason is simple – this space has long spoken up for all Bahamians, and perhaps it is sometimes wise to offer more Bahamians the chance to raise their voices too.

We do not pretend to speak for everyone – no one could, given the multiplicity of voices and beliefs that make up our nation. But by offering the chance for others to speak, we can broaden the number of those who are heard.

Carrying our nation forward is not the work of one person, or one organisation – or one government. It takes us all, it takes succession from one administration to another, but more than anything it springs from our imaginations, our ideas to make our nation better.

This year, we have celebrated the 50th anniversary of our nation’s Independence – a landmark moment but also a reminder that change is possible.

Over the years, our nation has overcome great hurdles. The move to Independence was no easy journey. The elimination of discrimination was a battle fought by The Tribune itself among others – an essential in ensuring equality for all Bahamians. The fight for women’s suffrage was a challenge far more daunting than some of the challenges we face today. As a nation, we have met those challenges and risen up to where we are today.

So as we look ahead, to the changes we can make today, we do so knowing the strength of our people having seen what has been done before.

We thank our guest editorial writers for their contributions – for daring to think what could happen next as our country begins the next 50 years. And we shall pursue those questions – and see if our current administration, fresh from its reshuffle, can deliver on ideas put forward by citizens.

We welcome our readers’ contributions too – so tell us what is one thing you would change, and email your suggestions to letters@tribunemedia.net