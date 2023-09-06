Former Governor General CA Smith well received on his return to Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune StaffReporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Former Governor General Sir CA Smith, and his wife, Lady Clara, received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Grand Bahama International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The Bahamasair flight from New Providence landed shortly after 5.15pm. After emerging from the aircraft to light rain showers, they were greeted on the tarmac by Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Bonamy, Jr, and an entourage of family, close friends, and party supporters.

Mr Smith, who served as head of state for four years, demitted office on September 1.

A large turnout of Bahamians gathered at the airport for his return to Grand Bahama. People hugged them, cheered and applauded as they got off the vehicle.

“I am honoured by the outpouring of support,” said Mr Smith. “I have been away from Grand Bahama for four years and it’s really good to be back,” he said.

“It’s been four years that I have been away, and I thought I used it for the benefit of the country. I did all that I could do to serve, and now that I am just a commoner, I will continue to serve because there is no other purpose in life for any of us, but to serve others.”

Mr Smith has given many years of service to the country as an educator, Customs officer, cabinet minister, ambassador, and Governor General.

He encouraged Bahamians to also give service to their country and to others by helping wherever they can.

Asked whether he has any advice for Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt, the new Governor General, said: “Mother Pratt has provided outstanding distinguished service in the past. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and she has a heart for people. And I expect that ‘Mother Pratt’ will do a wonderful job on behalf of the Bahamian people.”

Now that Mr Smith is home, he hopes to take a long-earned rest that he needs, do some travelling, play dominoes, and go fishing with his wife, Clara.

“There are some students of dominoes, I just want them to know that the professor is back,” he said.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said Mr Smith has presented himself as a true example of public service.

“I followed him as the MP for Pineridge; he has been an exemplary Cabinet minister, MP, and he has made us proud by being an exemplary Governor General.

“I am extremely proud to have one of my favourite constituents back home. He is from East Grand Bahama, and so we are very grateful he is back home,” said Mr Thompson.

Jasmine Turner-Dareus said Mr Smith served a successful term as Governor-General. “He has done well, and we are happy to have him back home, and we are looking forward to his continuing service and contributions he will make to GB at large,” she said.