Paralysed man shot while sitting outside his home

A PARALYSED man was shot as he sat outside his home in a wheelchair on Monday evening.

The incident was one of two shootings that police are investigating that left three people injured.

A man approached the victim as he sat outside the Quakoo Street property at about 11.07pm, before producing a firearm and shooting the 32-year-old victim in his right elbow and legs.

The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle, and is reported to be in stable condition.

The second incident left a 34-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man hospitalised when they were shot shortly after 7pm on Monday in the area of Karl Road off Claridge Road.

It was reported that both victims were seated on top of a vehicle when two masked men, pulled up in a gold-coloured Nissan vehicle and opened fire, hitting both victims in the lower extremities.

The culprits fled the scene. Both victims remain in stable condition.

• An 18-year-old woman is in hospital after a stabbing incident on Monday. At about 11.21pm, the resident of Armbrister Street was involved in a physical altercation with another woman, who produced an unknown sharp object and stabbed her in her right eye. The victim remains in stable condition.

