PLP hits back at Sands’ ‘empty and devoid’ slam

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the Progressive Liberal Party hit back at the Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands yesterday, calling his comments “empty and devoid”.

In a video message, Dr Sands scolded the Davis administration, comparing the reshuffle to putting “lipstick on a pig”.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis held a national address on Sunday, in which he shuffled his Cabinet. Mr Davis announced seven new ministerial appointments and portfolio adjustments as well as two shifts in state ministers.

“Today we’re going to talk about lipstick on a pig. Yes, I’m referring to last night’s address by the Prime Minister which was an absolute waste of time and nothing at all for us to be optimistic about,” Dr Sands said in a video message on Monday.

“The Prime Minister started by trying to take credit for a globally recovering economy and the pent-up demand in tourism while refusing to acknowledge that the heavy lifting of his predecessors is really what resulted in the success that he’s reaping.”

Both the Minister of Education and chairman of the PLP rebutted Dr Sands’ statements.

“Since Duane Sands knows what a pig looks like, he should find great comfort when he wakes up and looks in the mirror,” said PLP chairman Fred Mitchell.

“It is sad and reprehensible that an idle political party like the FNM, with a record of abject failure, over four and a half years of governance, cannot be civil in its language in public dialogue.”

Mr Mitchell expressed major disapproval of Dr Sands’ comment. However, he said the governing party would press ahead on behalf of Bahamians.

In his commentary, Dr Sands narrowed in on several parliamentarians and their new ministerial posts, highlighting what he called their “incompetence”.

“Education has produced the worst results in history,” Dr Sands said. “Yet, instead of strengthening the team at education, the Prime Minister decides to weaken the leadership by removing the parliamentary secretary.”

“This was an opportunity to send a new message on education and motivate teachers, administrators, and parents to regain hope and enthusiasm for this critical area. Again, fail.”

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin wasted no time in dismissing the comments, saying they “misrepresent the facts”.

“These are not the worst results in history,” Ms Hanna-Martin said in a statement.

“The worst results in the last five years in fact occurred in 2020 and 2021 when the chairman sat in Cabinet and it was during this tenure that the nation saw the worst era of neglect in the history of education.

She said Dr Sands held no credibility to speak on such issues.

“The chairman has no credibility to speak to this issue for this and other reasons, including the report of his issuance of an almost $2m contract without board approval and to someone who was to give evidence against a political opponent in a criminal trial and in breach of standard PHA procedure.”

She ended her statement by urging “all people of goodwill” to assist with assuring the success of youth.

Meanwhile, both the former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain expressed disappointment in Mr Davis’s cabinet shuffle.