PM congratulates Bahamian-American Wayne Jones – first black police chief of Miami Beach

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis congratulated Wayne Jones, a Bahamian American, on his “exemplary appointment” as the first black police chief of Miami Beach.

Mr Jones was sworn in as the 21st police chief of the city on Thursday. According to The Miami Herald, he received a letter of support signed by President Joe Biden.

His father pinned him with the police chief badge on his chest.

Posting to X, formerly called Twitter, Mr Davis said: “Your rise through the ranks and dedication to public service embodies Bahamian excellence on the global stage.

“Chief Jones, you are a shining example for our nation, showing that we can achieve great heights with hard work, passion, and integrity. We’re proud of your accomplishments and leadership.”

The police chief has a 27-year long career within the City of Miami Beach in various roles - attaining the position of deputy chief in 2019.

“Today, I am humbled to stand before you as the first black police chief in one of America’s most iconic cities,” he said.

He succeeds Richard M Clements, who retired.

“Chief Jones has demonstrated his commitment to excellent public service throughout his 27-year career with the Miami Beach Police Department,” city manager Alina T Hudak said in announcing the selection.

“He began as a patrol officer and gained the respect and admiration of his superiors and peers as he moved up through the ranks. I am confident he will build on MBPD’s legacy and take the department to the next level.”