70 students take part in summer student employment programme offered by GBPA

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 70 students took part in the Summer Student Employment Programme at the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) this year.

The programme was held from May to August, and upon completion, participants received certification in Internet Care Competency (IC3) Level 1.

Ian Rolle, president of the GBPA, said he believes their training in digital literacy will prepare them to excel in a technology-driven world.

“Each year, we aim to improve aspects of the programme to meet the evolving needs of our economy and the next generation,” he said. “We thought it wise to have this year’s students enroll in the IC3 programme.”

Dr Telina Smith, GBPA director of human resources, noted that in addition to gaining work experience, the certification presented a unique opportunity to enrich the students’ lives and allow them to obtain a tangible asset.

“We are proud to report a successful pass rate of 98 percent for the IC3 Level 1 certification,” said Ms Smith.

Student Janaiya Pinder, a returning participant, said the inclusion of the IC3 certification in this year’s programme was very beneficial.

“I am pleased to have completed it and now have this certification,” said Janaiya, who also gained work experience in the engineering field at the building and development department at the GBPA.

Anyone interested in participating in next year’s programme can visit the company’s official social media pages or www.gbpa.com for updates.