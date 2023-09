Bahamas Department of Meteorology update on Hurricane Lee

NEWS ITEM ON HURRICANE LEE ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FORECAST OFFICE SECTION, AT 6:00 PM EDT, THURSDAY 7TH, SEPTEMBER 2023.

...LEE NOW A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE...

...RIP CURRENTS AND HAZARDOUS SURF WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE NORTHERN CARIBBEAN FRIDAY AND BEGIN AFFECTING THE MAINLAND U.S. BY SUNDAY...

AT 5:00 PM (2100 UTC), THE CENTER OF HURRICANE LEE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 16.9 NORTH, LONGITUDE 51.3 WEST, OR 780 MILES EAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS. LEE IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST NEAR 15 MPH (24 KM/H). THE HURRICANE WILL CONTINUE MOVING IN THIS DIRECTION FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS WHILE GRADUALLY SLOWING DOWN ITS FORWARD SPEED. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CORE OF LEE WILL MOVE NORTH OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS DURING THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE RAPIDLY INCREASED TO NEAR 130 MPH (215 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS. LEE IS A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE ON THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE. ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING IS EXPECTED TONIGHT. FLUCTUATIONS IN INTENSITY ARE EXPECTED AFTER THAT, BUT LEE IS FORECAST TO REMAIN A POWERFUL MAJOR HURRICANE WELL INTO NEXT WEEK.

MARINERS AND RESIDENTS SHOULD CLOSELY MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF THIS SYSTEM AS SEAS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY EARLY SUNDAY.

THE NEXT NEWS ITEM WILL BE ISSUED AT 6 AM FRIDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER 2023.



PREPARED BY DUTY FORECASTER: S. MATHER

ISSUED: 07/09/2023 @5:30 PM