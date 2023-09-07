Downtown car park solution on the cards

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A CAR park is being proposed for the Downtown area, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation (MOTIA).

Senator Randy Rolle, who is the MOTIA’s global relations consultant, revealed to Tribune Business that the ministry has proposals in their possession for a car park for Downtown Bay Street, which he expects Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper to be able to speak more on in the near future.

The need for a car park for the Downtown area is something some stakeholders of the area have been asking for for decades, but successive administrations have balked at the opportunity. However, with the pedestrianisation of portions of Bay Street imminent, finding a solution for parking seems to be the next logical step.

In the interim, the MOTIA has engaged a firm to provide valet services for the Downtown area at the price of $13 per vehicle, with an option for a discounted rate for people who work Downtown.

Mr Rolle said: “The firm doing the valet parking for Downtown is still there. We’re supposed to meet with them next week Wednesday to do some assessments and some evaluations. But I can tell you the businesses on Parliament Street have been singing their praises.”

Five Star Valet Company is providing the services, while the government is providing the space. The initial arrangement was supposed to be a two-week trial only with services beginning at the end of July.

Straw vendors have raised concerns over the pedestrianisation of the Market Slope near to the Straw Market, with them wondering if parking would be provided if the government’s initiative continues to move forward. Mr Rolle said: “We invite them to our stakeholder meetings and they are more than willing to participate in any way, shape or form. But I have gotten no correspondence from them as it relates to parking,”

He added: “I know parking has been a concern for many years and we are trying to look at ways to ease the pressure."