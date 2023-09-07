More than 300 matters before police complaints and corruption branch

By EARYEL BOWLEG

MORE than 300 matters have been reported to the police Complaints and Corruption branch so far this year.

Officer-in-charge of complaints and corruption Chief Superintendent Marlin Fulford gave the number while a guest on the TV programme “Beyond the Headlines” that aired Tuesday night.

The discussion was surrounding a high-ranking male police officer in plain clothes allegedly punching a woman in the eye - leaving her unable to see through her left eye.

He responded to concerns about whether the police would be actually carrying out the investigation.

The officer-in-charge mentioned the Police Inspectorate - a civilian organisation that should provide oversight of the Complaints and Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We have a police inspectorate and even though when a matter is investigated and a person feels as if police either find that the complaint was either malicious or false and they say that the officer was exonerated - we have checks and balances,” Mr Fulford said.

“So if they feel in any which way that their rights or the complaint wasn’t investigated properly. We have the police inspectorate and they would call on from time to time to view and get an update on all of the matters that are reported to complaints and corruption branch as well as they would like to know the results. Our books are open and we welcome all.”

“We have so far for the year over 300 matters that has been reported to the complaints and corruption branch and we investigate them all that requires investigation because a lot of the complaints are reported don’t require large scale investigations and so even though we have 300 plus matters reported all of them are not for investigations. We ensure that we are transparent and we inform persons who make complaints against police officers.”