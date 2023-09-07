More than 300 matters before police complaints and corruption branch

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
MORE than 300 matters have been reported to the police Complaints and Corruption branch so far this year.
Officer-in-charge of complaints and corruption Chief Superintendent Marlin Fulford gave the number while a guest on the TV programme “Beyond the Headlines” that aired Tuesday night.
The discussion was surrounding a high-ranking male police officer in plain clothes allegedly punching a woman in the eye - leaving her unable to see through her left eye.
He responded to concerns about whether the police would be actually carrying out the investigation.
The officer-in-charge mentioned the Police Inspectorate - a civilian organisation that should provide oversight of the Complaints and Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
“We have a police inspectorate and even though when a matter is investigated and a person feels as if police either find that the complaint was either malicious or false and they say that the officer was exonerated - we have checks and balances,” Mr Fulford said.
“So if they feel in any which way that their rights or the complaint wasn’t investigated properly. We have the police inspectorate and they would call on from time to time to view and get an update on all of the matters that are reported to complaints and corruption branch as well as they would like to know the results. Our books are open and we welcome all.”
“We have so far for the year over 300 matters that has been reported to the complaints and corruption branch and we investigate them all that requires investigation because a lot of the complaints are reported don’t require large scale investigations and so even though we have 300 plus matters reported all of them are not for investigations. We ensure that we are transparent and we inform persons who make complaints against police officers.”
Comments
IslandWarrior 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Statement on the Crisis of Police Abuse and Questionable Killings in the Bahamas
The recent revelation of over 300 reported incidents of police abuse within a population of just over 400,000 people in the Bahamas is not just troubling; it is an unignorable alarm bell signallin a systemic crisis within our law enforcement agencies. These reported incidents, alarming on their own, likely represent only a fraction of the true extent of abuse, as many victims may be silenced by fear or scepticism of a system that has failed them time and again.
But it doesn't end with abuse alone. The even more sinister spectre of questionable police killings involving unarmed citizens looms large over our nation. These incidents not only shatter families and communities but also shatter our trust in the very institutions meant to safeguard our lives and rights. Each of these cases demands not only justice but a thorough and impartial investigation that leaves no room for doubt.
We are deeply disturbed by the blatant disrespect exhibited by some members of the police force, who misuse emergency announcement equipment to bypass traffic regulations and exhibit impatience at the expense of public safety. This practice reflects a culture within the police force that seems to prioritize convenience over the lives and well-being of the very citizens they are sworn to protect.
Today's statement from Chief Superintendent Marlin Fulford on the "Beyond the Headlines" TV program exposes the dire state of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. While the existence of a Complaints and Corruption Unit is a step in the right direction, the sheer number of reported matters indicates a systemic issue that demands more than just acknowledgemen—it demands immediate and comprehensive reform.
The mention of the Police Inspectorate as a civilian oversight body offers hope for accountability and transparency. However, the effectiveness and independence of this oversight must be guaranteed to ensure public trust. It should not be a token gesture but a robust mechanism that holds errant officers accountable.
In light of the serious and ongoing challenges facing the Bahamas' police force, we must demand more than just leadership change; we must demand a complete cultural shift within the organization. The safety and well-being of the Bahamian people should be the absolute priority of our law enforcement agencies. We must be relentless in our pursuit of justice, transparency, and accountability.
continue in reply >
IslandWarrior 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
The call for better leadership is no longer a suggestion; it is a resounding demand for change. Leadership from outside the country may indeed offer fresh perspectives and experiences, but this should not be a mere replacement of individuals—it should be a complete transformation of the culture and values within the police force.
The citizens of the Bahamas deserve nothing less than a police force that operates with the highest standards of integrity, respect for the law, and a deep commitment to protecting and serving the people. We stand together in calling for an end to police abuse, questionable killings, and a culture that has failed us for far too long. Our voices will not be silenced until justice is served, and lasting change is achieved.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID